The film is based on a chapter from Bram Stoker's Dracula and offers a new take on the vampire genre.

More vampire films are expected to be released later this year, including Abigail and a remake of Nosferatu.

One of last year’s more overlooked horror films has finally set sail for streaming as The Last Voyage of the Demeter is heading to Paramount+ with SHOWTIME. The film will arrive at the streaming site on February 11, according to a recent report from Bloody Disgusting.

While most horror films tend to make their streaming debut shortly after their theatrical window has expired, The Last Voyage of the Demeter is a notable exception with the movie finally being available for fans to stream six months after its theatrical debut last August. While the horror flick may have opened to mixed reviews and a poor box office performance, the film finally being available to watch on Paramount+ could help it find a new audience that may have missed out during its initial theatrical release.

Directed by André Øvredal (Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark) and based on the “Captain’s Log" chapter from Bram Stoker’s classic horror novel Dracula, The Last Voyage of the Demeter centers on the titular ship and its crew as it must set sail toward its destination. Meanwhile, the dark and sinister vampire lurks in the shadows awaiting the ill-fated crew. Dracula may be no stranger to cinema, with the novel itself receiving a plethora of other adaptations. However, focusing on a single chapter from the novel does offer the opportunity to expand on the world established in the book. And with a more monstrous appearance from Dracula this time around, fans of the genre won’t want to miss out on the film.

Plenty of Vampire Stories Are Still in Store Later This Year

If the release of Renfield and The Last Voyage of the Demeter last year has proven anything, it’s that there is no shortage of vampire films. And it looks like fans of the genre have even more exciting projects to sink their teeth into later this year, starting with the release of Abigail from Radio Silence. Loosely inspired by Dracula’s Daughter, the film will be an updated re-imagining of the classic Universal Monster. Additionally, fans can keep an eye out for an exciting treat this holiday season as director Robert Eggers is finally bringing his long-awaited Nosferatu remake to the big screen on December 25. Until then, fans can get some additional gory vampire action when The Last Voyage of the Demeter sets sail on Paramount+ next month.

The Last Voyage of the Demeter starts streaming on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME on February 11. Check out the official trailer for the film above.

Last Voyage of the Demeter Release Date August 11, 2023 Director André Øvredal Cast Corey Hawkins , Aisling Franciosi , David Dastmalchian , Liam Cunningham

