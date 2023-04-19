It's a good time to be a Dracula fan, as 2023 is shaping up to be a big year for the titular vampire, with the release of Renfield earlier this year. However, while that film served as a more comedic take on the character, fans can soon sink their teeth into The Last Voyage of the Demeter, an upcoming horror adaptation of the character, which, according to a recent report from Bloody Disgusting, has officially been confirmed to be rated "R" by the MPAA.

The film will be rated "R" for "bloody violence," which is only fitting when adapting Dracula on the big screen. With the film serving as a direct horror adaptation, it comes as no surprise to many that a movie centering on the iconic vampire would provide audiences with a bloody time at the cinema, especially as Renfield also received the same official rating. While the type of on-screen violence that the film will showcase remains under wraps for now, there's no denying that The Last Voyage of the Demeter will utilize its R-rating to the extreme when it haunts its way into theaters this August.

Directed by André Øvredal, The Last Voyage of the Demeter will be based on the Captain's Log chapter of the original Bram Stoker novel and centers on the terrifying vampire, who this time around appears in a more demonic form, haunting the crew of a merchant ship. With a unique premise, the film showcases how malleable Dracula truly is on film, and despite there being so many on-screen renditions of the character, there are still new ways his classic story can be brought to life.

Vampires Are Back to Haunt the Big Screen

With the release of both Renfield and The Last Voyage of the Demeter, there's no denying that vampires provide a bloody good time at the movies. Following the release of The Last Voyage of the Demeter, fans of the vampire still have several upcoming projects to look forward to. Robert Eggers, best known for The Witch and The Northman, is set to direct a remake of the classic silent horror film Nosferatu, which itself was an unofficial adaptation of the Dracula story. Additionally, the classic Stephen King novel Salem's Lot is also set to receive another film adaptation from director Gary Dauberman. While both films have yet to establish an official release date, with two classic stories returning to the big screen, there's no denying that the genre has a bright future for fans to sink their teeth into.

The Last Voyage of the Demeter sets sail to theaters on August 11. Check out the official trailer for the upcoming horror film below.