Universal Pictures has just shifted the release date for their upcoming horror film, The Last Voyage of the Demeter. Originally slated for a release date of January 27, 2023, The Last Voyage of the Demeter will release that summer instead, now holding an official release date of August 11, 2023. The film will have a wide theatrical release and seems like it will be shown exclusively in theaters. The Last Voyage of the Demeter stars Corey Hawkins (The Tragedy of Macbeth), David Dastmalchian (The Suicide Squad) (The Childhood of a Leader), Aisling Franciosi (The Nightingale), and Javier Botet (It). Botet is known for playing creatures including Slender Man and the Crooked Man from The Conjuring 2, and will be portraying Dracula in The Last Voyage of the Demeter, so expect an extremely creepy portrayal of one of pop culture's most notorious vampires.

The Last Voyage of the Demeter is an adaptation of the chapter "The Captains Log" from Dracula by Bram Stoker. The film will follow several characters aboard the merchant ship Demeter. Demeter is on its way to London carrying unmarked wooden crates. Every night, the crew is stalked by an ominous presence until the Demeter arrives in England in terrible condition with no one on board. Hawkins will play Clemens, a doctor who boards the Demeter. Cunningham and Dastmalchian will play the ship's captain and first mate while Franciosi will play a stowaway.

The Last Voyage of the Demeter is directed by André Øvredal, who helmed the films Trollhunter, The Autopsy of Jane Doe, and more recently Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark. The film's script is penned by Bragi F. Schut, Stefan Ruzowitzki, Zak Olkewicz. Jon Jon Briones, Stefan Kapicic, Nikolai Nikolaeff, Woody Norman, Martin Furulund, Chris Walley round out the rest of the cast. Brad Fischer, Mike Medavoy, and Arnold Messer all serve as producers on the gothic horror film, while Matthew Hirsch is an executive producer.

Hawkins, who is headlining the upcoming film, has appeared in several notable films throughout his fairly new career including Non-Stop, Straight Outta Compton, Kong: Skull Island, BlacKkKlansman, 6 Underground, and In The Heights. Hawkins also appeared in the shows The Walking Dead and 24: Legacy. The actor seems to be experiencing a bit of a moment as of late, with an upcoming starring role in the newest adaptation of The Color Purple in addition to this film.

Production on The Last Voyage of the Demeter began in June 2021 in Berlin before moving to Malta, and then wrapping in October of the same year. Stay tuned at Collider for more details.

