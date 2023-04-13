Universal Pictures has released the first trailer for The Last Voyage of the Demeter, André Øvredal's highly-anticipated adaptation of a single chapter from Bram Stoker’s beloved horror novel Dracula. The Last Voyage of the Demeter is the second Dracula-inspired movie to be released this year after the Nicholas Hoult and Nicolas Cage-led Renfield.

In Stoker’s original novel, the Demeter was a Russian sailing vessel hired by Dracula to transport him from his home country, Wallachia, to England. The crew is unaware they are transporting a vampire lord, but once the sailors of the Demeter begin to disappear one by one, the captain becomes convinced there’s an evil force haunting the ship.

While the Demeter story is told in a single chapter of Dracula, the trailer explains how Øvredal will adapt the vessel’s terrifying journey into a full movie. Starring David Dastmalchian as Wojchek, the first mate of the Demeter, Øvredal’s film will delve into the atmosphere of fear and paranoia that spreads through the ship once its crew starts to vanish. It’s a spine-chilling approach that turns Dracula into an unseen menace.

RELATED: David Dastmalchian Talks Working With André Øvredal on 'The Last Voyage of the Demeter'

While the trailer doesn’t spoil the movie’s ending, in the original novel, no one survives Dracula's twisted game of hide and seek. So, we can also expect Øvredal’s adaptation to end in tragedy. Finally, the first trailer for The Last Voyage of the Demeter also underlines how Øvredal will expand on Dracula’s fictional ship log by giving new layers to each crew member.

When Is The Last Voyage of the Demeter Coming to Theaters?

The Last Voyage of the Demeter also stars Corey Hawkins (The Tragedy of Macbeth), Aisling Franciosi (The Nightingale), and Javier Botet (It). Botet will be taking the mantle of Dracula for the movie. Øvredal directs The Last Voyage of the Demeter from a script by Bragi F. Schut and Zak Olkewicz. There’s plenty of reason to be excited about the upcoming adaptation, as Øvredal has multiple horror hits in his career, including Trollhunter, Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, and The Autopsy of Jane Doe.

The Last Voyage of the Demeter wrapped shooting in 2021, so it’s been a long time since we have been expecting it. Fortunately, after being delayed, The Last Voyage of the Demeter is finally set to hit theaters on August 11. Check out the new trailer below: