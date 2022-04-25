Moral of the story: there are no rules against doing a whole 15-minute episode on a movie like 'Air Bud'

Last Week Tonight was off this week, and it's only coming back the following weekend. However, similarly to what the show has done with The DaVinci Code a couple of months back, a shorter 15-minute special episode was aired, this time about the 1997 movie Air Bud.

Jon Oliver introduced the topic by saying he wanted to talk about rules, specifically how they apply – or rather don’t – to Air Bud. As the host explains, the film is about an admittedly adorable stolen golden retriever who turns out to be unbelievably good at playing basketball, in the end helping a team full of children win the State championship.

“Don’t worry, I’m not going to ruin the movie for you” the comedian says before proceeding to mention the dog’s inevitable morality and how the movie may have been very different if it had been made after 9/11. The Air Bud franchise spawned an incredible number of spin-offs which got progressively more outlandish as time went on. Among these, to name a few that focus on Buddy’s puppies, are Air Buddies, Snow Buddies, Space Buddies, Santa Buddies, Spooky Buddies, and so on.

The British-American host merrily reveals that he does not get paid any extra for these web-exclusive Last Week Tonight episodes. Oliver asserts that he does these extra episodes, not because he is contractually obligated, but because he simply wants to and that is, unquestionably, a very fair reason.

As he talks about the rules of basketball, and although there are no rules that explicitly prohibit dogs from playing, Oliver makes it clear that it makes little sense to bring in a new unsigned additional player only because there are "no rules against it". This brings him to talk about American professional basketball player Kevin Durant and how if something were to prevent him from partaking in a game, there should not be a “surprise guest” to take his place. Speaking of surprise guests, the Last Week Tonight host then stands up as if to welcome the basketball pro to the show. The camera zooms in on the entrance to the studio for a couple of seconds as the band enthusiastically plays. However, it turns out Oliver was simply playing a prank on the viewers and audience, as he wouldn’t have been able to bring Durant to the show because the play-offs are currently underway. On top of that, “it would have been insulting to even ask” the professional player to come to an episode about Air Bud.

What truly concerns Oliver regarding the film is whether the golden retriever is even an asset to the children’s team he’s joining. “He’s a complete liability on defense” is one of the many arguments Oliver brings up. The rest of the episode thereafter is mainly focused on the issue of Buddy’s ownership, and who deserved to end up as his owner in the end. The host uses hypothetical situations to make us question what should be obvious: All dogs deserve a good loving home regardless of whether they can play a sport.

The moral of this story is that Last Week Tonight can do a whole 15-minute web-exclusive episode on a film like Air Bud because "there are no rules against it". We can't argue with that, can we?

