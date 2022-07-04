After last week’s episode of Last Week Tonight which delved into the right to abortion being overruled and water shortages around the Colorado River, viewers probably needed a lighter story this time around. Although the staff for the HBO late-night show was on holiday this week, a pre-recorded web exclusive was still released on YouTube. And yes, the story was arguably less grim than last week’s, however, it was decidedly creepier.

Oliver introduces the topic as if he is going to have a pleasant talk about the beach. Why? “It’s beach season y’all.” However, the host does not mislead us for long as he, less than a minute in, reveals that he has bad news because, obviously, this wouldn’t be Last Week Tonight otherwise. The bad news relates specifically to a 40-mile stretch of beach in southeastern Texas wherein dozens of dolls have been washing up. The central issue, besides the apparent sign that there is and has been a major problem with the ripple effects of littering, is that the dolls appear as if they came straight out of an '80s horror film.

The comedian is very vocal about his distaste for the discarded and disfigured objects: “Burn them! Burn them now! I hate those dolls! I hate them so much!”, he states. Indeed, Oliver justifies that this whole 9-minute episode exists because he loathes them that much. Even if it were just one he’d still find a reason to do this episode, but the problem is much larger than that. This particular area is often scoured by researchers looking for sea turtles, but instead, they have been finding these dolls of nightmares. “The opposite of turtles” according to a creeped-out Oliver.

Image via HBO

RELATED: 'Last Week Tonight': John Oliver Tackles Tech Monopolies and Arizona Republican Midterms

The scientific reason for this abnormal occurrence can be attributed to loop currents that bring the washed-up trash to the beaches of south Texas, which receives, according to the Smithsonian, ten times the volume of trash “as those of other north-central states along the Gulf of Mexico.” However, as Oliver points out, this is not what we truly want to know. We all want to know where they came from “and the longer no one answers this question the more [Oliver thinks] you’re covering something up.” Unfortunately, it seems that we won’t get a concrete answer as experts have expressed that the source for these “demon dolls” is "unknowable."

To conclude, Oliver addresses another big question mark: “What are we going to do about these beasts?” If you have been paying attention, you’d already know by now that the host is adamant about the urgent need to get rid of the dolls. To him, they are something like the One Ring in The Lord of The Rings which must be destroyed specifically in the fires of Mount Doom. However, some people do not share Oliver’s concern “because, apparently, you can buy them.” And because this is a matter of great concern for public safety, the Last Week Tonight crew offered to buy all the remaining dolls with a “10 000 donation to the turtle and marine wildlife rehabilitation” thus proving that there can be a nice silver lining even in some real, bizarre, and unquestionably disturbing situations.

Check out this week's web-exclusive below: