Boeing prioritized speed and cost-cutting over safety, leading to tragic incidents like a crash in 2018.

HBO is sticking to its decision to hold off on releasing new episodes from Last Week Tonight on YouTube until Thursdays. A couple of weeks ago, they announced that new episodes would only become available three days after they aired on HBO. Thankfully, they haven't done away with the practice entirely, and the latest episode is now available on the free platform. In the new episode, John Oliver takes a closer look at the history of Boeing and the shift in safety standards in the air travel industry.

However, before diving into the main story of the night, Oliver blazed through a couple of other key topics. This week, for example, he couldn’t ignore the massive shooting of civilians that took place in Gaza, as well as a pretty blatant conflict of interest for Clarence Thomas, and some very relevant information about dolphins’ genitals and twins’ fingerprints.

The main story was about airplanes – more specifically, airplane manufacturer Boeing, who earned a reputation for excellence worldwide ever since it came into existence, with its most famous plane (the Boeing 737) being made for airlines over 10,000 times. However, that perception has changed over the recent years, and one major contributing factor to that was the 1996 merger of Boeing and McDonnell Douglas. According to Last Week Tonight, McDonnell Douglas had a “lousy reputation" for commercial airliners up until then.

The episode goes on to explain that, after the merger, McDonnell Douglas’ cutthroat work culture of profit-first began to dominate Boeing. Of course, this didn’t go unnoticed by employees, who had to deal with “healthy" internal slogans such as “less family, more team.” The company went on to prioritize speed and cost-cutting measures over efficiency and safety, and there could have been only one result. You probably remember one of the tragedies: The Indonesian passenger flight that disappeared in 2018 and was later found to have crashed into the water.

It’s pretty clear what needs to be done in Boeing’s case, but the company doesn’t seem too inclined to change its internal policies. With that perspective, the only thing left for Last Week Tonight to do is what the show does best: A PSA that explains everything wrong with a certain company. But hey! Boeing’s stock value is still pretty sweet!

