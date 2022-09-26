The latest episode of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver dedicated most of its runtime to showcasing how Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, who is currently up for Presidential re-election, is trying to undermine the country’s voting system by suggesting that if he loses next Sunday, it will be because there’s something wrong with the vote counting.

Before the main story, though, Oliver drew some attention to the fact that Ron DeSantis flew a slate of illegal immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard, in a stunt that put the Florida Governor under heavy fire. To add insult to injury, the show highlights the fact that the political move might have been pitched by Fox News – and sloppily executed. We also learned you can always count on Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny to protest effectively about the country’s constant power outages. In addition, we were reminded that singer and songwriter, Adam Levine, is really bad at sexting, and that, in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death, the British people managed to out-queue every queue that the world has ever seen.

Back to one of the world’s biggest countries, John Oliver kicked the segment off by showing that in Brazil, everything goes when you’re vying for a public office – even nunchucks. And it’s all downhill from there: the show exhibited clips that illustrate how Bolsonaro is pretty much inciting a response akin to Donald Trump's supporters attempting to take over the Capitol on January 6, 2021, should he lose the election.

Last Week Tonight did not shy away from the shortcomings of Bolsonaro’s presidency. On his watch, Brazil handled the pandemic in disastrous ways, which led to the death of almost 700,000 people. When questioned about it, Bolsonaro stated that “we’re all going to die anyway”, all the while refusing to admit that COVID-19 was a real and serious problem. The Amazon rainforest also took a huge hit during his government, with deforestation reaching an all-time high with 1,000 fires being reported daily.

The “Brazilian Trump” saw the result of his terrible management in polls: former president Luiz Inácio “Lula” da Silva has been leading by a 10% margin, and has a real shot at winning next Sunday if the polls are correct. The problem is, if Bolsonaro indeed loses, he has a whole army – literally the Army – standing behind him, in what could potentially result in a devastating military coup for a country that rid itself of dictatorship not that many years ago. No amount of nunchucks will be able to save the Brazilian population if this comes to pass.

You can watch the full episode below: