For this week’s episode, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver did what it sometimes does: A callback to a previous episode. This time, the theme was cryptocurrencies, a subject that was initially tackled in a Season 5 episode – a time when host John Oliver looked 10 years younger. If that show featured a careful approach to the theme, now its follow-up proves that you can never be too careful with money, especially the kind that is made up. And, of course, don't trust billionaires.

Before digging into that, though, Oliver is calling out Tennessee again, since the state’s GOP expelled two Black lawmakers (Rep. Justin Jones and Rep. Justin Pearson) for speaking out against gun violence. However, while stating that the expelled members weren’t complying to “decorum,” the house seems to turn a blind eye to far more pressing instances of it, like senator Rep. Scott Campbell admitting on camera that he committed harassment and discrimination. Campbell has since resigned his position.

After that, it was time to take a look at Americans getting shoot-beer-cans angry at a Bud Light ad featuring transgender TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney. This prompted some very masculine beer drinkers to shoot and run over packs of beer to demonstrate their dissatisfaction. Instead of taking a stand, Budweiser copped out apologized to people who apparently are worried that the Bud Light ad will impact their beer-drinking kids. The beer company then put out a new commercial that featured horses and generic imagery so as not to offend anyone. Horses would disagree, though.

Last Week Tonight Advises Against Crypto... Again

Then, it was time to move into the main segment, which tackled the issue with crypotocurrencies turning out to be what some had already called in its early days: new forms of Ponzi schemes. The show singled out Terra, Celsius and FTX, crypto-based companies which are in full-on crisis at the moment and having horrible management evidence revealed. Oliver reminded us that Mark Zuckerberg’s sister Randi Zuckerberg did parody covers of songs like Adele’s “Hello” to stimulate people to invest on cryptocurrencies. Sadly, the cool Zuckerberg was wrong.

The episode went on to show that the market value of cryptocurrencies has dropped from $3 trillion to $1 trillion in just one year, and that’s terrible news for the huge portion of the American population that invested in it: 1 in every 5 Americans has done it. Oliver also highlighted the fact that one of Celsius’ motto was “banks are not your friends”, a statement created to suggest that crypto banks were the way to go. But time has proven that no bank is your friend, whether real or virtual.

