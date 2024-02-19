The Big Picture John Oliver highlights the shortcomings of the U.S. Supreme Court and how it impacts public perception.

Oliver focuses on Clarence Thomas's controversial statements and ties to billionaires, offering him a deal to resign.

HBO is currently holding new episodes of Last Week Tonight from YouTube until Thursdays instead of uploading them for non-subscribers on Mondays.

The thing about Last Week Tonight with John Oliver and similar talk shows that dissect current events is that they have a lot to catch up on when they eventually have breaks. Back on the air for the first time in a month, host John Oliver had to quickly dig through a good amount of news before jumping into the main segment.

But of course, he wouldn’t even start the show if he couldn’t talk about the rat-shaped hole in Chicago, which became a tourist attraction until someone decided to cover it and spoil everyone’s fun. Oliver also mocked Tucker Carlson for being roasted by no one else than Vladimir Putin, who agreed to an interview and admitted on air that he thought Carlson would be a lot edgier with his questions. Last but not least, Oliver lamented that we’re gearing up to see and hear a whole year of Donald Trump as the 2024 elections approach – we’re exhausted, and it’s only February.

In the main segment, Oliver addressed the decline of the power of the U.S. Supreme Court and discussed some elements that make public opinion regarding the institution only worsen. One thing that certainly influences the public perception of Supreme Court associate justices is that they are hardly seen as people. Their opinion is ultimate, they regulate themselves (we know how disastrous this is) and their positions are eternal – so that doesn’t make them too relatable for the common citizen. And the more we distance ourselves from them, the less we see that they can also be flawed and corruptible.

'Last Week Tonight' Puts Clarence Thomas Under a Magnifying Glass

Image via HBO

Oliver singles out Supreme Court associate Justice Clarence Thomas, who has been noted to claim that Black folk “bitch and moan” about their issues, which suggests what kind of stand he’d take regarding movements like Black Lives Matter. Additionally, Thomas likes to repeat that he rose to the position he occupies because he fights an arduous battle against the elites, all the while sustaining a close relationship with four billionaires who only decided to befriend him after he took his Supreme Court position — truly a curious coincidence, as Last Week Tonight suggests.

Thomas’ love for luxurious vacations and expensive motor homes prompted Oliver to put a heck of a deal on the table for the associate justice. In a move that’s somehow legal, the TV show host has offered a million dollars a year for the rest of his life plus a luxurious motor home for Thomas if he simply accepts to resign his position. However, Thomas has only 30 days to accept the proposal. Does anybody know if he watches Last Week Tonight?

The new episode of Last Week Tonight is not yet available on YouTube as Oliver revealed on X (Twitter). HBO will, for the time being, hold Sunday's episodes back from the free streaming platform until Thursdays. In the meantime, you can watch the episode on Max or catch it when it arrives on YouTube in a few days.

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver Former Daily Show host and correspondent John Oliver brings his persona to this weekly news satire program. Release Date April 27, 2014 Main Genre Talk Show Seasons 11 Studio HBO

Watch on Max