After over a month of waiting, HBO’s Last Week Tonight With John Oliver came back this past Sunday night with the premiere of its ninth season, thankfully with an audience present after the show endured a long period of a nearly empty studio. Indeed, the audience offered their emotive contribution, which added another layer to the controversial topic of discussion: Critical Race Theory, often shortened to CRT, and whether it should be taught in schools.

To introduce the contentious topic, Oliver expressed that some people have concerns — and by some people, it becomes clear that he means Fox News’ anchors and guests. The first footage we get in the episode is a compilation of multiple Fox News moments of people expressing their worries over the subject of Critical Race Theory. One of these concerned individuals is a well-known Fox News face, conservative political commentator Tucker Carlson. According to Carlson, CRT “is a lie from the first word to the last,” although it becomes apparent later in the episode that he’s not sure what the words even mean. The collection of speakers ends with Texas Senator Ted Cruz, which leads to Oliver reciting yet another of his witty recurring poems, starting with “I do not like that man Ted Cruz.”

Oliver calls the fear around the school subject a “manufactured panic.” He further points out that some of those “who’ve been yelling about it the loudest” do not actually know what CRT is. This brings us back to Carlson, who admits that he has “never figured out what Critical Race Theory is.” After poking fun at the Fox News anchor, Oliver proceeds to describe what CRT is while using an Education Week article to back his explanation: “It’s the name given to a body of legal scholarship that began in the 1970s that attempted to understand why racism and inequality persisted after the civil rights movement.”

Image via HBO

RELATED: Exclusive: John Oliver Reveals the Origins of the Adam Driver Joke on ‘Last Week Tonight’ & How He Appeared on the Series

To further support his argument that CRT is a “manufactured panic,” Oliver brought to attention the statistics that showed that Fox News had mentioned the term an astounding 4,707 only in 2021. However, Oliver also noted that their publicity against CRT worked because they managed to alienate the term CRT from the school subject, which is designed to alert students to the failings of the past and how to move forward into a better future.

Further into the episode, Oliver went back to the main point of teaching CRT at schools, criticizing some teachers’ and schools’ failed attempts at educating their classes on racism. For instance, one teacher divided a class by eye color with brown-eyed people corresponding to the lowest tier. Naturally, as Oliver points out, the negative result is that every single person of color in said class biologically has a way higher probability of ending up in the “brown-eyed tier” than white people. Therefore, the exercise fails at what it tries to do: make students step out of their skin to see life from a different perspective.

At the end of the show, Oliver sums up the episode’s main point: “Whose discomfort are we prioritizing here?” he asks, referring to the protection of white sensibilities by banning CRT. Lastly, Oliver ends the episode with advice about not being afraid to address reality going forward:

“The thing to do here isn’t to run away from those discussions or pass laws banning them, it is to learn to have them better because for generation after generation we’ve taught school kids fairy tales about this country, and maybe it’s time we stop doing that because all it’s done so far is get us to the point that we’re at right now.”

You can watch the Critical Race Theory segment of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver below.

John Oliver on ‘Last Week Tonight,’ Russell Crowe’s Perfect Joke, How His Team Works with the HBO Lawyers, and What Fans Might Not Know He also reveals if he is more proud of the John Oliver Koala Chlamydia Ward or the John Oliver Memorial Sewer Plant.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email