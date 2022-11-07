As Last Week Tonight With John Oliver approaches the end of its Season 9 run, there is one topic that couldn’t go unmentioned a couple of weeks before the show goes into hiatus: The upcoming elections. Or rather, the elections in general. In recent years, the simple act of people casting their votes – and that encompasses the whole voting process all the way to counting and recounting – has been disputed by republicans who refuse to believe they’ve been democratically defeated. The debate over the issue is so urgent that this main story took over a bigger portion of the episode than it normally does.

For a couple of minutes before diving into it, however, John Oliver dedicated some words to celebrating two of last week’s world-changing events: In Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva scored a historic win against far-right contender Jair Bolsonaro at the country’s elections, signaling to a future in which the environment and basic human rights will once again be a government priority. Also, Heidi Klum set the bar as high as possible for upcoming Halloween costumes as she dressed as a worm and was fully committed to the character throughout a Halloween party.

Last Week Tonight Asks Republicans: Where is The Proof of Voting Fraud?

After that, it was main story time when Oliver dissected a republican tendency of questioning everything related to the elections, from ballot boxes to machine vote counting, to mail-in votes, and everything they can in order to subvert the belief that the elections are done in a fair and democratic way. It would be a fine and even healthy debate to bring to the table, except for a tiny little detail: They offer no hard evidence of their claims.

image via HBO Max

There’s something inherently wrong with a group of politicians questioning a system – a system that, it’s important to remember, elected a great number of them more than once – when the biggest “evidence” they present is a documentary that has Dateline vibes, uses footage from Moscow as if it were in the United States, and blurs a dog during a critical segment. Who blurs a dog?!

It's Not Hard to Figure Out Whose Interest Is It To Question Election Results, The Episode Suggests

Of course, this movement got more intense with a figure that famously disputed the elections after they lost the presidential election in 2020. The problem of questioning a process that is bureaucratic by nature and whose baseline is stressing people out, is that it creates unnecessary chaos and encourages people not to vote – which is, of course, some politicians’ ultimate goals. As the episode makes it clear, there are many elements that could be debated on how the voting process could be handled, but that isn’t an indication that the current process can’t be trusted, but rather it could be improved.

That’s why the ultimate information that we can get from this erratic movement is a simple statement that can’t be stressed enough: VOTE. Voting is your only weapon to make your voice heard, even if it feels like a small and meaningless gesture. Fueling a scenario of chaos and mistrust is irresponsible at the very least, and puts the very democracy we’ve fought so much for at risk. If we allow anyone to question democracy without offering hard proof of their claims, we're allowing people like the dude who shoots trash cans and Stephen Kevin Bannon to have a voice, and nobody wants that.

You can watch the full main segment of the episode below: