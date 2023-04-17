Whenever you look at the produce that makes it to your table – especially the kind you buy from big companies – you rarely think about the process that made it arrive there. That’s why you can always count on Last Week Tonight with John Oliver to reveal some harsh truths about stuff you never considered and make you realize you can be a lot angrier at capitalism. This week, the show tackled the daunting reality of farmworkers, and the way that their essential work isn’t treated as such.

And John OIiver doesn’t use the term “essential” lightly: In 2020, at the height of the pandemic, farm working was selected as one of the engines that couldn’t stop turning, since basic food had to make it to Americans’ supermarkets and houses. Considering the importance of farmworkers and their work, you’d think that they’d be compensated accordingly by the farming industry. But you know if that happened, there wouldn’t be a Last Week Tonight episode about it.

Last Week Tonight Peels Back the Layers of the Harrowing Exploitation of Farmworkers

The show revealed that, while farming is one of the most important jobs when it comes to the food industry, Americans aren’t really interested in taking those positions. Which is why about 70% of crop workers are foreign-born, and a whopping 59% of them are undocumented workers. It gets worse: Children aged 12 are allowed to work for 10 to 14 hours a day picking crops and withstanding extreme heat, dangerous machinery and unsafe air quality with pesticides sprayed in the crops while workers are on the clock. No wonder Americans don't want to go anywhere near crop fields. Or asparagus plantations, which thanks to this episode we now know what they look like, and it isn't pretty.

Not surprisingly, the dire conditions of farmworkers are made easy by legislators, who barely strive to find ways to guarantee better working – and living – conditions for foreign workers. There is roughly one field inspector for every 90,000 farmworkers, which pretty much allows crop owners to do whatever they want, including ignoring harassment claims, keeping workers underpaid and threatening them with deportation, and submitting them to situations that equate to modern-day slavery.

Farming Simulator 23: The Terrifying Edition

That’s what prompted the Last Week Tonight team to fake-launch the new edition of popular video game Farm Simulator. In the 2023 LWT edition, you are able to hire farmworkers, select their underdeveloped country of origin, pick what age they’ll be (from 12 to 60, no need to pay any benefits) and you can overwork them as much as you need. You’ll also be able to shout racial slurs for extra points in every phase, and create housing for workers which vary from haunted-house looks to just a cardboard on the floor with an umbrella for a cool shade.

You can watch the full main segment (and the game trailer) below: