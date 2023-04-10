The latest episode of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver had happy Easter vibes for everyone…unless you are a homeowner, of course, which might suggest your neighborhood is part of an HOA. In that case, chocolate probably doesn’t solve your problems – but it might cost more than your whole house! John Oliver is fully aware that talking about homeownership isn’t for everyone, which is why the show produced a whole 25-minute alternate main segment on Chuck-e-Cheese since people under 35 will never be able to afford a house.

Before diving into HOAs, though, Last Week Tonight couldn’t ignore the mass shooting in Tennessee and, of course, the maelstrom of rhetoric that comes after it. Even though government officials try, as always, to shift the focus and suggest that gun violence is not related to guns, young activists in Tennessee gathered in front of the state capital and broke their chants down to a simple “f—k Bill Lee” (the state Governor).

Debate Around Gun Violence in Tennessee Reveals (You Guessed It) Racism

What’s more surprising, the debate around gun violence was ignored by legislators who suddenly were more interested in voting out members who “broke decorum” by “inciting violence,” simply because they supported the cry to start banning gun ownership. What’s even more curious: You’ll never guess the color of the skin of the legislators who got voted to be expelled, and the color of the skin of the one who managed to stay.

On the main segment, Last Week Tonight showed the many ways that Homeowners Associations might break you, strip you of your basic rights, or just plain piss you off. The episode showcased a bunch of stories in which people received notices from HOAs that were clearly abusing their powers. In theory, HOAs exist to keep a neighborhood safe and presentable. But where do you draw the line of how much you can ask for homeowners to do in their front yards?

Last Week Tonight Presents The Suburbs: A Segregation Loophole

The show revealed instances of people getting fined for having artificial grass, putting up Christmas decorations too early, and planting a tree that was not “tree-shaped.” This, of course, has to do with certain HOAs that end up becoming unregulated mafias, in which they can fine inhabitants for whatever reason and then letting those fines accumulate and gather interest to the point of being able to evict undesired people. And, once again, you’ll never guess the color of the skin of the majority of the people who are at risk of getting evicted and having their houses sold at auction for less than $5.

If you are under 35, you can watch the full Chuck-E-Cheese segment on the Last Squeak Tonight website. If you are over 35, you can check out the full HOA main segment below: