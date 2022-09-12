Law & Order is not realistic. That is one of the main takeaways of the latest episode of Last Week Tonight. But more than that, the center topic of the episode concerned inaccurate and by extension harmful on-screen depictions of law and order, the police work and the justice system, in the US.

Before jumping into the main subject, host John Oliver had to first mention some of the biggest pieces of news that happened during the two-week period in which the show was on break. Among these was the President of Chile, Gabriel Boric, trying to address his nation after a new constitution was rejected and being thwarted in his attempt at seriousness by an adorable child on a tricycle dressed as a muscly Superman, cape and all. Of course, the British-American host also had to mention what was arguably the most talked-about news of the past week: “the shocking death of a 96-year-old woman from natural causes.” He also praised the Queen for being “nice” enough to die on the same week Liz Truss became prime minister.

Moving on to the decades-old legal franchise, Oliver could not talk about the series without first mentioning that Adam Driver appeared in a 2012 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit for a little over 3 minutes. Once that incredibly relevant piece of trivia was out of the way, the host jumped into the core issue of viewing this kind of crime TV dramas: it gives the audience a false perception of how police often operate and handle crimes in real-life. Shows like Law & Order tend to not showcase the darker side of the police force, avoiding the portrayal of unwarranted brutality, lack of proper investigative work, and misconduct.

Image via HBO

RELATED: 'Last Week Tonight': John Oliver Takes Aim at HBO Max Over Restructuring Decisions

Hence, we can begin to distinguish the problem behind having such shows be the reference for many US citizens of how the legal system functions. The problem gets even deeper when we realize that some policemen get “training” from watching representations of, for instance, how sexual assault survivors are treated in shows like SVU. There is no ignoring that law enforcement should not be learning how to do their job from television just as much as the public should not think most crime dramas like Law & Order are reflective of how the system operates in reality. Quoting the words of a real-life survivor from an article in The Appeal: “Law & Order: SVU gave me the false impression that this squad cared deeply about victims and their jobs…” Something which, unfortunately, does not happen as much as it should.

The truth is the numbers and success rates presented in Law & Order are not indicative of the actual state of things. The closure rates for sexual assault cases are only a fraction of what the TV series makes them appear. Shows like SVU provide a “propagandized hero-washed version of the truth”, and although Oliver concedes that it’s “completely fine to enjoy it”, there needs to be a general awareness that products like this are “fantasy” and the unpolished truth of the matter should be properly addressed and tackled so that real victims get the treatment and justice they deserve.