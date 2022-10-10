This just in: The latest episode of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver had a lot to say about how crimes are reported by news programs, especially local. Across the main segment, John Oliver showcased how crime reporting has an important role in shaping up the way crime is perceived and how we should feel about it – and how its lack of scrutiny is potentially dangerous and downright racist. The episode revealed that news reports are frequently reproduced verbatim from police press releases, which is where the subject gets really ugly.

Before that, though, the episode took a quick trip to Iran in order to show that the country’s government is facing an unparalleled nightmare which hails from… teenage girls. After listing his top six scariest things in the world, Oliver showed some news reports that revealed Iranian girls revolting against the country’s supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei after the death of Masa Amini. The girl was found guilty of violating Hijab rules by Iran’s “morality police”. As several videos show, the girls and women from the country aren’t taking it lightly.

The report ties in with the main story, which made the case for a better coverage of crime in local news. If reckless crime reporting only amounted to innocent and funny news stories we’d all be fine, but as the episode showcases, it’s far more worrying than it seems. The thing about local news’ crime reporting is that it’s a type of story that’s quick, cheap, and easy to get on people’s screens – and it’s a subject that instantly draws viewers’ attentions.

The only problem is: the press release is often done by the police themselves, which of course have their own interests in mind when sending them to news outlets. In several instances, the police PR has misled or omitted their own role in causing tragedy and panic, the most notorious of which being the death of George Floyd. His death was reported by the police to the news as a result of “medical distress” and, of course, left out the part where a police officer suffocated him for nine minutes.

Obviously, news programs won’t cease reporting on crimes, especially because they are indeed an important piece of information for the local population. However, the show proposes that police statements be taken with a grain of salt, as well as following up to stories to further investigate the root of each crime and exposing inconsistencies in stories. In five words: due diligence.

You can watch the whole main segment below: