On this Sunday’s episode of Last Week Tonight the main topic had to do with police interrogations and how these are often conducted in a manner counterproductive to finding out the actual truth of a case. This subject matter relates to another episode of this 9th season, the one about wrongful convictions and these are often a result of a poorly-handled police interrogation.

In the beginning segment, John Oliver took aim at TV celebrity Dr. Mehmet Oz who is currently running for the Pennsylvania Senate. The British-American comedian poked fun at the multimillionaire’s video attempts to connect with voters over things like the high prices of vegetables and gas, which he blames on President Joe Biden. Arguably, the best part about Oliver’s verbal shots at Oz, was the fact that, because their respective offices were across from one another on the same floor, the HBO show’s team decided to place in the hallway a statue of a giant alligator giving the middle finger, adding a sign that reads: “I’m sorry, he seems like a f*cking nightmare.”

Moving on to the main story, the host introduces the topic by comparing how TV shows and real-life interrogations can be alike: both are compelling, the first to the audience, the other to the jurors. Indeed, a confession of guilt is viewed as the gold standard for ascertaining whether the person committed the crime. As Oliver explains, it can be difficult to understand why someone who is innocent could admit to something they didn’t do and that’s precisely why confessions are sometimes not disregarded in the face of exonerating evidence like DNA tests.

One big problem with police interrogations, and the commonly used Reid method, is that it often hinges on the interrogator’s perceptions and not on infallible science. Verbal and non-verbal cues, like averting the eyes, do not provide a universal standard for guilt or lying. Different people can have different behaviors when put under the same conditions. Because of this, Oliver describes methods like Reid’s as “junk science”.

Another issue that often leads to untrue admissions of guilt is how people being interrogated are often subjected to hours upon hours of exhausting interrogation. This results in false confessions primarily because the accused is so drained that they see no other option to get out of the room but to confess. In addition, police interrogators are legally permitted to lie during interrogations, claiming they possess evidence that does not exist.

To help solve this issue, Oliver first suggests that it should be required across all States for the whole footage of the interrogation, not just the moment of the confession, to be made available to juries. Secondly, police should not be legally allowed to lie to their suspects so as to make them wrongly believe there’s more evidence against them than there actually is. Instead of relying so heavily on confessions, police should concern themselves more with the investigation and the acquiring of concrete evidence.

As it often happens in Last Week Tonight, the episode ends with a satirical representation of a police interrogation that really hammers in the point that there needs to be a better way of interrogating suspects without forcefully coercing a confession out of an innocent civilian and throwing them in prison for something they didn't do.

Check out the segment here:

