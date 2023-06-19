Last Week Tonight with John Oliver has been on hiatus for almost a month now. If you miss the satirical news talk show, you'll be happy to know that John Oliver took to Twitter to pull a move that is 100% on brand with LWT. The host and comedian made his presence known after Reddit moderators started a hilariously different protest after Reddit CEO and co-founder Steve Huffman announced that it was making significant changes to its API.

Reddit wants to start charging third-party apps to access the site, which means they’d have to pay for Reddit content to be reproduced on other platforms – something that happens frequently. If you ever shared a meme, gif, or even the link to a thread with wild theories, there’s a good chance they originated at Reddit. But they get spread around so often that most users don’t know or care about where they first popped up.

The Reddit moderators (or “mods”) were not happy with the decision, since it has the potential to isolate the platform. In response, some of the most popular subreddits (message boards) just went dark, but immensely popular subreddit r/pics voiced their protest by only allowing John Oliver pictures to be shared. Oliver, of course, loved the joke and joined the protest by sharing his own pictures so Reddit mods and members could use it.

The decision to overshare John Oliver pics came after Reddit mods polled its members to see how they’d respond to Huffman’s decision. They could either vote to keep the forum going as they normally would or “only allow images of John Oliver looking sexy.” You already know which option won.

Reddit Protesting Is Funny, But the Underlying Reason is Serious

Even though this is a funny protest, Reddit users and moderators are quite irritated with the decision. As they protest against the API change, over 8,000 communities were shut down in protest last week, and by last Friday half of them were still dark. This happened because Huffman threatened to change the website’s moderator removal policy in order to exterminate the accounts of what he refers to as a “minority” of protesting moderators. Huffman also stated that the protest doesn’t have a wide support despite the noise they are making.

Moderators, on the other hand, changed their message boards’ settings to private — which makes them unaccessible even to members — in order to delay the process of being taken down. Many of the mods are widely known through Reddit and have been doing moderation for years, despite not being paid for it. Last year, PKP Publishing Services estimated that Reddit moderators spent an average of 466 hours a day on the platform. The study also concluded that if they were paid for the job they do voluntarily, their wages would account for only 3% of Reddit’s annual revenue.

Last Week Tonight still hasn’t set a return date, since it fully supports the ongoing WGA strike.

