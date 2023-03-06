As you know by now, the end of the weekend means Last Week Tonight with John Oliver time, and once again we’re here to tell you all about it. In most episodes, the satire news series offers some introductory subjects before digging into its main segment, but this time its host John Oliver couldn’t wait to start talking about Florida governor Ron DeSantis. The episode showcased some contradictions in the politician’s narrative, but there was also room for a… toilet break.

Before DeSantis, however, the show just had to comment — albeit briefly — on the insane decision of O.J. Simpson to comment on the highly publicized Alec Murdaugh trial. The former football player stated that people were asking him to weigh in on the subject, and had some words to send out to the world about the trial. We’re not really listening, but we can certainly widen our eyes and shake our heads at his decision to make that video.

Ron DeSantis Time: What's Really Happening with His Early Campaign?

Then it was Meatball Ron time. Where to begin? The fact that the Florida governor single-handedly ruined Top Gun: Maverick for all of us is a good place to start. During this part of the episode, Oliver showed a clip that greatly overplayed DeSantis’ ability for rhetoric and, of course, his tendency to overstate his achievements which are "sometimes less than he claims, sometimes less than his critics claim and sometimes, worse than you may know." When the show further investigates some of the clips, however, it was quickly made clear that DeSantis’ “powerful" response to journalists comes even before someone has had a chance to ask a full question.

Image via HBO

DeFuture Has That Energy... Or So Some People Think

And then there’s the cringe-y way that mainstream media — and Fox News in particular — seems to have taken a liking to DeSantis, even taking it so far as to calling him "DeFuture." During a Turning Point Action summit, Kari Lake went as far as referring to DeSantis’ presence as a "BDE." If you don’t know what that is… just go and watch the episode. One thing we can look forward, though, is that DeSantis will probably face off against former President Donald Trump in the bid for the presidential candidate for the Republican Party, and that means we can expect more nicknames like Meatball Ron to come around when they start the war.

Last but not least, the always thorough Last Week Tonight team combed through the corners of the Internet and discovered the unforgettable commercials by Radiant, a plumbing company that transforms its employees in superheroes that are out to take on terrible toilets that threaten our well-being. The segment has the chance of becoming this season’s first long-running joke, as the Last Week Tonight team ended the episode with a proposal to do a commercial with Radiant.

You can watch the full main segment of the show below: