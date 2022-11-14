With the new season of The Crown premiering on Netflix last week, there’s nothing more appropriate than Last Week Tonight with John Oliver doing an episode about monarchy. Even though a portion of people have their issues with the streamer capitalizing on the Royal Family’s scandals – particularly in Season 5 with Princess Diana's (Elizabeth Debicki) divorce – this episode of the news satire show has a lot to unpack about far more shocking scandals than family drama.

Before going overseas, however, John Oliver spent some time talking about last week’s midterm elections, which saw Donald Trump face a massive loss as several high-profile candidates he backed failed to win. As Ron DeSantis rises as the biggest name for the 2024 Presidential elections, however, Trump displayed some of his infamous maturity to suggest he’ll reveal some incriminating news about the future candidate in the coming weeks. While we wait, we’ll just open a can of Iron City beer and keep staring at a map.

Not Everyone Mourned Queen Elizabeth II's Death

Back to the British realm, Oliver tackled a somewhat sensitive issue: The death of Queen Elizabeth II – or more specifically, how people reacted to it. While some felt like a moment of silence should be held for the long-reigning monarch, others had way less tender reactions, stating that she’s part of a failed institution that does nothing for anyone. If that seems harsh, it’s because you haven’t seem massive outcries from Scottish and Irish crowds that chanted “Lizzie's in a box” during soccer matches.

As the episode points out, this type of response to the death of what was arguably one of the most beloved leaders of the world is expected, because the monarchy has been wrapped in controversy ever since its inception. When we take a closer look at History, we can’t just brush off the fact that the British Empire was largely responsible for the colonialism-genocide combo that wrecked the people and culture of countries like Kenya, Canada, Jamaica, Australia, The Bahamas, New Zealand, and many others.

Slave Trade, Lies, and an Awkward Video Tape: The Royal Family in a Nutshell

And not only that: The Royal family seems to want to have its cake and eat it too, as they barely acknowledge the past and present wrongdoings of the Crown. They also barely admit to their own guilt and participation in terrible events like the slave trade, and don’t let go of their privilege of earning well over £100 million a year while doing their job of… well, Prince Philip said it best in an interview documented on video tape.

You can watch the full main segment that dissects the Royal Family’s controversies below: