Since Spring is here and everyone has vacations on their mind, the latest episode of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver decided to keep it light and tackle a fun subject… Psych! You know even the lightest-subject episodes on this show end up as tough pills to swallow. Although, on this case, the show chose to discuss a topic that has been mocked on TV for years now: Timeshares. You’ve either been a victim of it, knows someone who has been, or at the very least have been offered a “great deal” that would keep you tied to them for a lifetime. Well, they weren’t lying about that part.

The episode kicked off with a tribute to Lance Reddick. The John Wick and Fringe star died last Friday at 60. Then, it was time to remind everyone that, even though we’re not really looking, Donald Trump is still doing what he does best: Randomly saying sentences that somehow appeal to his fanbase. This time, however, the former President sent a message to farmers and gave sound advice to parents everywhere. As it turns out, you don’t have to love your children, and you don’t need to leave anything behind for them after you’re gone if you don’t want to...well, according to the former president.

Silicon Valley Bank Collapse Happened Because of Wokeness, Fox News Says

You might not have known about the Trump press conference, but chances are you’ve heard of Silicon Valley Bank collapse and its repercussions. While this is a classic case that proves yet again that massive institutions can’t be trusted to self-regulate, for Fox News the real issue was the fact that the bank was "woke." The network attributed the bank’s failure to its employee culture; apparently, everyone knows that the music videos that the bank heads starred in (yes, they did, all of them) single-handedly caused the financial institution’s downfall.

Timeshares: Spongebob Squarepants Warns You Not to Buy Them!

The main segment covered the scheme of timeshares: The vacation plan that promises you’ll get some carefree days in a beach somewhere every year for the rest of your life, and if it sounds too good to be true, it’s because it is. Even SpongeBob has already taught kids not to fall victim to it, but the cartoon character is powerless against an industry that generates more than $8.1 billion a year while telling themselves they are saving lives. Literally. In a motivational video for timeshares reps, one man equates their work to that of doctors, firefighters and police officers, and advises them – on camera – to lie and say whatever’s necessary in order to get someone to buy a timeshare.

The traps for customers in the timeshare industry are so overwhelming that they ended up generating a whole other industry: The timeshare exit companies, which promise customers in debt to get them out of complicated timeshare contracts. The problem is, they are as much as a scam as the industry that spawned them. Luckily for us, talk show host John Oliver recruited the help of his onscreen wife Rachel Dratch in a sketch that promises to get you untied from timeshare exit companies for good.

You can watch the full main segment below: