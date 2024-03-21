The Big Picture Student debt in the US has skyrocketed, with tuition prices rising and students trapped in debt for years by companies.

John Oliver delves into the origins of student loans and how they have been manipulated for profit over the years.

Forgiving student debt is unpopular in Congress, while students face financial challenges without the same leniency as business owners.

One of the things about the United States that is pretty hard to understand is how costly higher education is, as well as the kind of sacrifices that young students have to make in order to have a degree. In its new episode, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver dissected student loans and how this mess ended up the way it is today. All of that with a little help from Snooki (Jersey Shore).

In order to get to the roots of the issues with student loans, John Oliver went all the way back to former president Einsenhower. When the loan program first came about, it had the same purpose it does today: to help students finance their college years in order to get a good job and a better life. The problem is, as the years passed, companies – and private colleges – realized they could profit off students’ needs for funding.

Last Week Tonight showcased several instances of former college students that were stuck with several years’ worth of debt. The cases vary from people who spent a decade paying interest to many others who took out a loan at 18 without any idea what they were signing up for. Oliver also pointed out the irony that forgiving student debt is an unpopular subject in Congress, even though students aren’t afforded the same kind of leniency that other people – business owners, for example – get when it’s their time to ask for financial help.

Why Did Student Debt Skyrocket Over The Years?

Image via HBO

Oliver also pointed out that tuition prices have skyrocketed over the years, which throws students in an even deeper hole of debt. With inflation and certain college campi transformed into resorts in order to charge a more expensive tuition, fewer and fewer young people are able to afford it. This prompted the creation of companies that offer to administer the loans and payment plans but end up trapping undergrads in bureaucracy and legal loopholes that keep their debt adding up for years and years.

The Last Week Tonight team also demonstrated that there are several more useful things you could do with the money for student debt installments, like paying Snooki to record a personalized video for you. Jokes aside, though, the show also made the case that, for some people, student loans take up so much of their income that they have to end up deciding between forming a family and continuing to pay what they owe.

You can watch the main segment below: