On last Sunday night’s episode of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, the news satire series tackled an issue that was widely discussed in the end of last year. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, alternative ways of voting including mail-in became prominent, and openly criticized by former president Donald Trump.

Just like the show’s host John Oliver does in every episode, he broke down some aspects of voting rights, who ends up harmed when they are suppressed (three guesses why) and what is the ultimate goal of congressmen who try to control it.

In the main segment of the episode, Oliver shows a very creepy Members Only video, reveals that eighteen states have passed dozens of laws in order to restrict voter access, does a brief exposé on New Hampshire, and dishes on how, even considering the bleak state we’re in, this is still the “better” timeline.

The episode showed how people of color end up being the ones who lose their right to vote and get their voices suppressed when laws restricting voting by mail, 24-hour or drive-through methods are implemented. In true Last Week Tonight fashion, the show also joked about horrible surgeons, terrible hide-and-seek players, and sexual obsessions with lobsters and the wheel from The Wheel of Fortune.

Currently in Season 8, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver has dedicated episodes to themes like Afghanistan, ransomware, unemployment, vaccines, Tucker Carlson, sponsored content, Asian Americans and many others. In its 30-minute format, host Oliver gives some short news before moving on to the main segment, in which he dissects the main topic. The show has already been renewed by HBO through 2023.

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver airs on HBO Sundays 11 p.m. ET, and is available to stream on HBO Max.

Check out the full segment below:

