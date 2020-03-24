Here’s When You’ll See New Episodes of ‘Last Week Tonight’ and ‘Real Time’

In unsettling, ever-changing times, we turn to familiar institutions to act as guideposts of tradition and beacons of light moving forward. What I mean to say is: I miss Last Week Tonight with John Oliver! The irascible, thorough, politically-charged comedy show recently did its due diligence vis-a-vis the coronavirus (filmed in a different studio due to their CBS Broadcast Center studio becoming compromised by the coronavirus), before going on an originally planned and then extended hiatus. But now, per Variety, that show — alongside HBO’s sister political comedy show Real Time with Bill Maher — is coming back with new episodes starting this weekend.

Last Week Tonight will air its first post-coronavirus hiatus episode on Sunday, March 29, at 11pm EST. Real Time comes back the following Friday, April 3, at 10pm EST. These two late night comedy shows join other recent shows like The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, and Conan in undertaking new measures to produce content during this pandemic — both productions will be filming from their respective hosts’ homes. I, for one, will be excited to see how these hosts handle these new challenges — and will be even more excited to see when they can film them normally again.

Once again, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver comes back March 29 11pm, and Real Time with Bill Maher comes back April 3 10pm. For more on Oliver, check out this delightful Daily Show reunion.