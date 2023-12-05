If you don’t like John Oliver, we have really bad news for you. HBO announced today that the highly popular news satire show Last Week Tonight with John Oliver has just been renewed for three additional seasons. This means that we’ll continue to see host John Oliver break down divisive and complex topics until 2026 at the very least. Currently in its tenth season, Last Week Tonight will now make it all the way to Season 13.

A recurring joke on Last Week Tonight is how delving into the nitty-gritty of every topic makes John Oliver grow older a lot faster than humans normally do, so what HBO essentially is doing is reducing the comedian’s life expectancy in about 15 years with the three-season renewal. The good news is, fans of the show will certainly have a lot more material to educate themselves on in the coming years. Because, as everyone knows, Last Week Tonight is the adult equivalent to going to school.

The renewal also means that Last Week Tonight will be on air to cover yet another U.S. election year, a period during which the show goes for the jugular of candidates and their contradictions. The show is also an advocate for a better and more inclusive voting system, which means that we’ll probably get at least one episode dedicated to how messy the U.S. voting strategies can get.

‘Last Week Tonight’s Multiple Season Orders Are Common

This is not the first time that HBO does a multiple-seasons renewal for Last Week Tonight. In fact, the show’s last renewal came in the same format in 2020, when the network locked its Sunday night spot all the way to this year. The decision seems like a no-brainer: With a simple format that doesn’t require a large budget to put together – we’re talking about the network that foots the bill for shows like House of the Dragon after all — it’s possible that Last Week Tonight will keep running for a long time, as it is the tendency of talk shows.

Oliver himself celebrated the renewal and summed up what they’ll continue to try to do in the next three years: “We’re very happy to get to keep making this show with our fantastic staff. We will continue trying to stretch the term ‘entertainment’ to the breaking point.” HBO’s chairman and CEO Casey Bloys celebrated the decade-long success of Last Week Tonight — the show already accumulates 26 Emmy wins across its run — and praised the show’s team talent of “deep research and intelligence with cutting humor to tackle a broad range of subjects, both widely discussed and unconventional.”

