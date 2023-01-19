You know who is someone you never want on your bad side? It's John Oliver. The comedian and talk-show host is known for his biting comebacks and quick wit, and it is what makes Last Week Tonight with John Oliver such a watchable show for fans of him. And now we have our first look at the trailer for Season 10, which looks just as funny and informative as all the seasons that have come before. And in true Oliver fashion, the trailer does have a "serious" energy to it mixed with completely outlandish moments from episodes past. Like Oliver screaming about birds having sex.

Season 10 feels like a long time coming despite it being only about two months. But that's asking a lot for us fans! We love Oliver's very serious takes on things like a lady who he says "ate her baby," and talking about sleeping with horses. (These are jokes as is Oliver's way, but just to be clear: He's kidding and so are we.) The tenth season, though, is set to premiere starting on February 19 at 11:00 P.M. ET in its typical 30-minute slot on HBO.

The Emmy-awarded series returns after winning Outstanding Variety Talk Series and Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series, both for the seventh year in a row. And rightfully so. When it comes to talk shows, no one is quite doing it like Oliver and his team, and it is why this trailer comes with such excitement.

Image via HBO

When in doubt, know that people will always tune in to see what Oliver has to say about something. The press release stated the following about the series: "Comedian, actor, and writer John Oliver returns for a brand-new tenth season of his acclaimed half-hour series LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER. A satirical, insightful, and meticulously researched look at current events in the U.S. and around the globe, the weekly series features Oliver’s hilarious, expertly honed perspective on today’s pressing political, social, and cultural issues, as well as lesser-reported topics that both inform and entertain. Shot in New York, season ten features the show’s weekly topical insights, signature deep dives, and distinctive comedy pieces."

The trailer made sure to show us plenty of the old stuff. Mainly because, as it says, they haven't made Season 10 yet because Last Week Tonight with John Oliver is heavily dependent on the current news cycle. But goodness, it's so funny to just watch this trailer of old bits with such a serious voice-over talking about the praise for the series. Oliver wouldn't have it anyway, but this is a great way to get fans of the show excited about its return. It's been a long few months without Oliver and come February 19, we'll finally be reunited!