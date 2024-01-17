The Big Picture Last Week Tonight with John Oliver returns to HBO on February 18 for its 11th season.

The show is expected to have a 30-episode season, barring any unforeseen events like last year's strike.

The popular series tackles various relevant and controversial topics, sparking conversation and encouraging viewers to learn more.

After scoring a three-season renewal back in December and taking home two prizes this week at the Emmys (Outstanding Scripted Variety Series and Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series), Last Week Tonight with John Oliver has finally set a return date at HBO. The satirical news show will be back on our screens on its usual Sunday night spot, and episodes start rolling out on February 18.

Even though HBO hasn’t announced an official episode count, chances are that Last Week Tonight will stick to its 30-episode season format for 2024 – unless, of course, something happens to prevent that. Last year, the season was shortened due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA double strike, which put the show on hold for six months. This season, however, there’s no indication of some event that might have this kind of impact on the long-running show.

Once again, host John Oliver will take on a subject and dissect it to show its complexities with equal doses of humor and seriousness. The subjects of the main segment vary: Just last year, the series touched on urgent themes like artificial intelligence and cryptocurrencies, as well as broader issues like abortion rights and food safety. Last Week Tonight also had entire episodes dedicated to individuals like Elon Musk and Ron DeSantis, and not even chocolate came out unscathed.

'Last Week Tonight' Has a Perfect Track Record

Across its decade-long run, Last Week Tonight has taken home 28 Emmys. The latest win marks the eighth year in a row that the show has won writing and variety program awards. The show’s popularity is easily explained by its structure of doing a deep dive in themes that are always relevant and conversation starters. However, as Oliver himself has joked on one of the episodes, Last Week Tonight “isn’t school,” and more often than not, the series will offer enough information for viewers to search more about a given subject and, at times, even take action.

For 2024, HBO hasn’t revealed the slate of subjects that Last Week Tonight will cover, but it’s safe to say that the Presidential Elections will be a recurring theme throughout the year. The show has already done an episode on the Israel-Palestine conflict, but since it’s still ongoing, it’s also possible that the subject gets revisited on a main segment.

HBO premieres Season 11 of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver on February 18. You’ll also be able to stream it on Max.

