Even though Last Week Tonight with John Oliver has been on hiatus since mid-November, the variety comedy news show host has certainly made himself present via content released on YouTube. These videos included, among other things, an eight-minute bad review of Dan Brown’s Da Vinci Code more than a decade after its release. Well, now it’s time to come back for real: the HBO late-night news satire show premieres its ninth season on February 20.

The acclaimed series will once again debunk myths, make fun of everyday life events, call out politicians and once a week select a theme to dissect and look at it as a complex issue – all through satire. As the trailer reveals, the series is keeping its tradition of not shying away from difficult topics, and in 2022 they include but are not limited to immigration, guns, unemployment, the new coronavirus variant and, of course, giant bunnies.

The trailer also hints that all that time host John Oliver spent doing shows without a live audience and outside the studio might have saved some budget for the new season, as the episodes welcome guest stars such as George Clooney, Jennifer Coolidge, Will Ferrell, Leslie Jones, and a giant fly.

Another element of the show that’s making a comeback are the over-the-top sketches and jokes that were almost completely written out during isolation, and now they are pulling out all the stops: we will see auctions, explosions, state of the art CGI, and dozens of parachuting teddy bears – but the audience has been significantly reduced because vaccination is mandatory, and they all have to wear masks. And it’s OK if you don’t want to catch up, Oliver himself says in the trailer that "even I can barely stand the sight of me."

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver premiered on HBO in 2014, and has won over 20 Emmys ever since. The 2023 season – the show’s tenth – was already greenlit by HBO in 2020, when the network renewed the news comedy series for three more years.

HBO premieres the new season of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver on February 20. You can also stream it on HBO Max. Watch the trailer below:

You can check out the official synopsis here:

A satirical, insightful and meticulously researched look at current events in the U.S. and around the globe, LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER features Oliver’s hilarious, much-needed perspective on today’s pressing political, social and cultural issues. As the country navigates the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and a highly polarized political landscape, the ninth season of the critically acclaimed series promises to shine a light on headline news as well as lesser-reported topics that both inform and entertain, featuring a mix of the series’ sharp commentary, pre-taped pieces and occasional special guests.

