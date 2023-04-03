After a one-week break, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver is back to dig into their usual complex stories. Different from all previous shows, though, host John Oliver this time introduced the episode saying it has not been a busy week, and nothing much has happened news-worthy that would make for a full segment. And you know what happens with comedians with too much time on their hands: They might just go ahead and stake their claime to Steamboat Willy Mickey Mouse as their mascot for 2024! Who knows?

First of all, Last Week Tonight took a quick trip to France to show the city protests of people who are infuriated with the Emmanuel Macron decision to make the national retirement age 64 instead of the previous 62. What’s curious about the public demonstrations of rage is that French people are so used to protests by now that they can enjoy an afternoon coffee and be unfazed at raging fires started by protesters just a few feet away from them. Also, some French people have mastered the art of looking cool while protesting.

Solitary Confinement, Its Horrors and Why They Don't Work

The main segment also had to do with decisions that directly affects people’s sanity. Solitary confinement is a surprisingly common practice in penitentiaries that, in theory, is designed to improve a prisoner’s behavior. However, Last Week Tonight decided to take a closer look at how that works and discovered that it doesn’t seem to generate the desired outcome at all. The production team showcased several situations in which solitary confinement has made convicts more violent due to the fact that they’re exposed to extreme stress when they are in a tiny space for extended periods of time.

And this would be bad enough for really violent criminals, but Last Week Tonight’s research showed that people could get sent to “the box” for several reasons, including not tucking their shirts in, not making their beds, having too many cigarettes in their possession… the list goes on. The segment ends on a pretty hard to hear testimonial from Anthony Graves, who was kept in solitary confinement for 18 years after being wrongly convicted. He states:

“I have been free for almost two years and I still cry at night. Because no one out here can relate to what I’ve gone through. I battle these feelings of loneliness… I’ve tried therapy but it didn’t work. The therapist was crying more than me. She could not imagine how inhumanely our system would treat people. I haven’t had a good night’s sleep since I was out. I only sleep about 2,5 to 3 hours a night, and then I’m up. My body hasn’t made the adjustment. I have mood swings that just cause emotional breakdowns. I don’t know where they come from. They just come out of nowhere. Solitary confinement makes our criminal justice system… criminal.”

John Oliver Celebrates That Mickey Mouse Is About to Become Public Domain

Last but not least, Last Week Tonight acknowledged the fact that Winnie The Pooh became public domain, which allowed for the release of slasher film Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey. However, John Oliver pointed out there’s a far more interesting character that’s about to enter public domain: The Mickey Mouse depicted in that Steamboat Willie animation we all know so well. That’s why the show has already announced it as their future mascot, and took the risk of getting sued by Disney by already displaying it everywhere in the last few minutes of the episode – and revealing he’s been featured in the opening sequence of this season ever since episode one.

You can watch the full main segment below: