This week’s episode of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver angled towards holding President Joe Biden accountable for promises he made before getting elected. One of those promises involves the future and well-being of a huge slate of people who currently are sitting at the U.S. borders waiting for the government to make a decision about them. The immigration problem is an old topic that often resurfaces, and John Oliver brought it back to show why.

The show’s main segment made the point that Asylum Seekers have no reason to celebrate the change of administration in the U.S. government, since Biden’s approach to immigrant policy is not exactly an improvement over Donald Trump’s. The episode showed how people at the border – especially the ones from Central and South America – are treated with disregard and forced to jump through a series of hoops that often leads them nowhere near getting some form of legal registration to enter the country.

Last Week Tonight Shows the Damage Caused By Title 42

Last Week Tonight also made it clear that you can’t talk about immigration without mentioning Title 42, an amendment which, in theory, was put together to protect both immigrants and Americans during the pandemic. Title 42 allowed border officers to send immigrants away by suggesting they could be a health risk. The episode showed that, as you could imagine, Title 42 was and continues to be used as a form to randomly sending Asylum Seekers away without ever giving them a specific reason why they were getting sent back. And some of them are blindsided and only discover they were rejected when they are inside a bus that's moving in the opposite direction that they want to go.

Oliver then reminds viewers that Biden’s campaign was built upon the promise of making it easier for families to enter American soil and start a new life in the country, but that is hardly what’s been happening. And Biden’s administration seems to be doing only the bare minimum to help: The creation of a smartphone app called "CBP One," which was supposed to speed up the immigration process, has mostly generated frustration among foreigners. The app has several glitches, can’t seem to run a face recognition for people with darker skin (yes), and its lackluster performance has led people to dub it “Asylum Ticketmaster.”

Last Week Tonight also showcased the difference in treatment that people from South and Central America get when compared to Ukraine refugees, for example. At this point, it’s pretty much a given to say that white skin makes life easier for a lot of people, and the immigration situation at the borders is only one more example of that. It’s pretty ironic that the U.S. government would treat Latinx immigrants with that much disregard while having no problem letting undocumented workers pass the border if that means Americans will still get crops delivered to them, as this episode revealed.

