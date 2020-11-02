Final ‘Last Week Tonight’ Before the Election Hammers Trump’s COVID Failures

The 2020 Presidential Election is tomorrow, and if you’re a registered U.S. voter and haven’t voted yet, please do so. It’s too late to do it by mail, but if you have early voting, take care of it today, and if you can’t take care of it today, please do it tomorrow. If you think voting doesn’t make a difference, I promise you that it does. Even if you’re not in a “swing state”, there are likely down-ballot races, propositions, and other measures that require a vote, and your voice matters.

With that in mind, if you’re of the mind that Donald Trump did the best he could with the coronavirus pandemic, you may want to watch the following segment from last night’s Last Week Tonight with John Oliver. If you don’t have time to watch Totally Under Control (which is free through the election), this 21-minute segment does a good job of explaining how Trump failed this crisis. Oliver doesn’t try to make the case that only Trump would have faced difficulty, but that at every turn Trump made the situation worse. If you don’t think COVID is a serious issue, then perhaps this segment won’t change your mind, but I would ask you to consider why it’s not serious when over 230,000 Americans have died since February from the disease. I’d also add that right now Trump has all but formally accepted “herd immunity” as his “strategy” for dealing with COVID, which could lead to 2 million dead Americans. At that rate, you or someone you know fairly well will probably die from COVID, and it doesn’t have to be that way.

Oliver’s second segment concerns the authoritarian instincts of Trump’s Attorney General, William Barr. A bootlicker since the 1960s, Barr essentially believes that the President has total power and his tyranny is the only way to stop America’s moral decay. You may think that “law and order” will never come for you, but Barr envisions an America where you pledge loyalty to the state rather than the state being loyal to you. A second Trump term basically lessens your power because it creates a government that doesn’t have to be accountable to anyone beyond the desire of the supreme leader. We all know that the Founding Fathers had wanted to create a new king, they would have done just that. They didn’t, and it’s a shame that Barr and Trump think it’s time for a new monarchy.

Anyway, I’m sure you’re probably not here for politics and just want to go back to stories about Batman. But the reason we’re not getting The Batman until 2022 is because we have a dysfunctional government, and eventually that will filter down to things you care about, even if it’s a friviolous as a new superhero movie.

Vote.