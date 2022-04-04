As usual, this Sunday’s Last Week Tonight episode began with John Oliver discussing some of the latest news before he jumped into the main story concerning an underappreciated but essential job in America — truck driving.

In the initial segment, Oliver spent most of the time criticizing North Carolina representative Madison Cawthorn and, of course, discussing the now-infamous slap that happened at this year’s Academy Award Ceremony. Afterward, the British-American host moved on to the episode’s main topic: trucks. At first, this may seem like a light topic compared to most that feature on the show, however, Oliver makes it clear from the get-go that this subject is worth our time and attention. The issues faced by truck drivers should concern us all because they “move 70% of the tonnage that moves around America” making it so that essential products reach people’s stores and houses.

There is a shortage of truck drivers in America and there has been for a while. Oliver introduces that fact early on but what many of us might not have known is the reason why there is a shortage. As the host explains, it’s not about how many people become truckers, but how the conditions and unfair treatment of drivers cause incredibly high job turnover.

Truck driving was once an attractive job, but it all changed when Jimmy Carter signed the motor carrier act in 1980 which resulted in massive cuts in wages. Since then, it hasn’t gotten any better. The first problem truck drivers face nowadays is that they are not paid hourly but by the mile, which makes it so that they are not paid for any waiting time no matter how long. Naturally, this makes it so that truckers are prompted to make up for the unpaid time while on the road. What makes this situation even worse is that companies often do not care about their workers’ well-being and would rather have them driving while sleepy than allow them to take a break. This of course should be of public concern because exhaustion is one major factor that contributes to fatal accidents on the road.

Another problem that concerns the relationship between companies and their drivers is that truckers are often independent contractors, which means they get none of the benefits employees would get. On top of this, as independent contractors, drivers must cover repair and maintenance costs associated with their trucks — more often than not, without even owning the truck.

So, what can be done? As Oliver explains, we should consider that free next-day shipping is often forcing employees to work in terrible and even hazardous conditions. Secondly, the work arrangements between truckers and their companies need to be reformed so that they are properly compensated for their time. To solve the shortage of truckers, truck driving needs to become a job people actually want and can maintain.

Watch the clip and learn about the numerous problems these essential workers face and the possible solutions that need to be addressed.

