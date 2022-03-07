As always, the latest Last Week Tonight episode did not pull any punches in dealing with current issues that most would deem ‘sensitive’ or ‘controversial’. After presenting the week’s most noteworthy news, which mainly concerned the ongoing conflict happening in Ukraine, the HBO show’s host John Oliver moved on to the episode’s main topic: justice, or rather, how justice in the US has systemic flaws which often lead to wrongful convictions.

After a joke about how American TV celebrity Steve Harvey had a great way of delivering justice, which leads to Oliver possessing a golden gavel for the rest of the show, the presenter cites a number of ways in which trials can go awry. This leads to the matter of appeals and how they should serve as a remedy for wrongful convictions. However, in reality, appeals are often a convoluted process that does not work or is dismissed for technicalities. Even with “compelling evidence of [one’s] innocence”, like a confession from the real culprit, that should serve as a "get out of jail free" card it sometimes is not taken into consideration and downright dismissed. Unfortunately, as Oliver states: “life is not a game of Monopoly.”

As it could not be ignored when talking about the issue, Oliver brings up how the constitution guarantees the writ of Habeas Corpus, which establishes the right of an individual to report their unlawful imprisonment to a court. However, as always, Oliver breaks down the practical concept until we understand why it’s not working so that, in the end, we might have an idea or at least a direction on how to fix it.

Image via HBO

RELATED: John Oliver on ‘Last Week Tonight,’ Russell Crowe’s Perfect Joke, How His Team Works with the HBO Lawyers, and What Fans Might Not Know

Another reason why appeals do not work, as Oliver explains, is because not every lawyer is competent. Post-conviction law is so intricately confusing that it can be difficult even for a seasoned lawyer to understand everything, and as it happens, sometimes the attorneys the State provides are not properly equipped to deal with the complexities of an appeal. As the law works right now, a simple technicality can lead to a justified appeal being dismissed.

In this episode, Oliver gives a number of real-life examples that happened in America, some of which are so frustrating because they seem to go against common sense. Some of these include cases of appeals that were rejected even when there was a confession from the real perpetrator and cases of confessions that were forcefully extracted from innocent individuals. As Oliver concludes, voting for ‘get tough on crime’ laws like AEDPA (Antiterrorism and Effective Death Penalty Act) was a mistake that should be amended. In the host’s words: “At which point, it really feels like our system is essentially “guilty until proven rich or lucky.” And that has to change, because we can’t keep letting the most vulnerable be casualties of a system that cares more about quick and final decisions than actually correct ones. That’s my verdict, and that’s how I see it.”

You watch the full segment here:

Watch 'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver' Break Down the Decriminalization of Sex Work Oliver makes a poignant argument in favor of the decriminalization of sex work.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email

Margarida Bastos (209 Articles Published) Margarida Bastos is a native Portuguese writer with an avid interest in gaming, anime, theatre, books, film and TV. Essentially, everything that has to do with the multifaceted nature and fascinating power of storytelling. She has graduated from university in London with a BA in English with Creative Writing and is currently residing in Lisbon, Portugal. Other interests include Psychology, Philosophy, History, D&D, yoga and an unconditional love for animals. More From Margarida Bastos