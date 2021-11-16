Gravitas Ventures has released the trailer for Last Words, and Collider can exclusively premiere the first look at the sci-fi drama film that is set to premiere in mid-December. Set in the year 2085, the story follows a young man who embarks on a long journey to find human communities after most of the population gets destroyed by a massive event.

The trailer reveals a gloomy society in which human interaction is rare and most places in the world have become either wastelands or ruins after a virus devastated the planet. Once the few remaining survivors manage to band together, they start sharing experiences and discover how to register their everyday lives through film, a form of art that can last forever.

Last Words is based on a novel by Argentine author and screenwriter Santiago Amigorena. The adaptation had to wait a while before being debuted in theaters – it was originally featured in the 2020 Cannes Film Festival official selection, but then the event got cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Image via Gravitas Ventures

Last Words is directed by Golden Bear and Palm D’or nominee Jonathan Nossiter, who made his feature film debut with 1997’s Sunday and has also been praised by his work on documentaries such as Mondovino and Losing the Thread. In an interview with Variety, Nossiter stated that Last Words is a passion project and a cautionary tale for the impact we're causing on the world’s climate. He also revealed he had to work with the bare minimum in order to bring the project to life:

“We worked with a tiny budget, only a couple million, and everyone got paid the same salaries… We shot for four months in very tough conditions with a skeleton crew.”

The cast features Nick Nolte (The Thin Red Line), Charlotte Rampling (45 Years), Stellan Skarsgård (Nymphomaniac), Kalipha Touray (in his acting debut), and Alba Rohrwacher (I Am Love).

Last Words premieres both in theaters and on-demand on December 17. You can check out the exclusive trailer and poster below:

