The summer movie season is just about over. We've had plenty of big-budget action movies, from Marverick's legendary comeback to the fate of the entire Multiverse at stake. Now, it's time for the fall, the season of film festivals and Oscar contenders.

The buzz for this year's Academy Awards is already reaching a fever pitch, with new movies from filmmakers like Steven Spielberg and Damien Chazelle, the long-awaited sequel to Avatar, an NC-17 Marilyn Monroe biopic, and the inevitable surprise hit that is just not on our radar yet. It's time to get your predictions ready.

'The Whale' (September)

Darren Aronofsky's movies may not exactly be crowd-pleasers, but if there's one thing his dark character studies are good at, it's showcasing an incredible lead performance. Black Swan led Natalie Portman to her first Oscar win, and, it's a commonly held belief that Mickey Rourke not winning for The Wrestler is one of the Oscars' biggest snubs. And this year, it's pretty much a done deal at this point that Brendan Fraser is getting a Best Actor nomination for The Whale.

Adapted by Samuel D. Hunter from his own stage play, The Whale follows Charlie (Fraser), a 600-pound English teacher, as he tries to reconnect with his estranged daughter Ellie (Sadie Sink). After the buzz Sink has received for her work on Stranger Things, a Best Supporting Actress nomination for her isn't out of the question either. The Whale might not be the year's most feel-good movie, but you're going to walk away knowing it's the beginning of the long-awaited Brendan Fraser renaissance.

'She Said' (November 18)

Based on the New York Times investigation into the sexual harassment cases surrounding Harvey Weinstein, She Said is a journalism thriller in the vein of Spotlight and All The President's Men. The film stars Oscar nominee Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan as real-life NYT reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, who broke the story that shined a light on Weinstein's long history of abuse.

As American culture, especially Hollywood, has been changing in the wake of the #MeToo movement, it was inevitable that we would get a movie about how the facade began to fall. She Said is that movie. If you read the book it's based on, written by Twohey and Kantor, you would know that this story goes far beyond Weinstein. His downfall started a movement that inspired women to come forward with their stories of harassment and unfair treatment. If the movie even comes close to capturing the power of that moment on screen, then its domination at the Oscars is inevitable.

'Avatar: The Way of Water' (December 16)

It's kind of ridiculous that it's taken 13 years to get a sequel to Avatar, the highest-grossing movie of all time. The original James Cameron sci-fi epic took the world by storm, inspiring many similar visually stunning movies. You would think that Cameron would want to capitalize on that kind of success as soon as possible. Regardless, the day has finally come to return to Pandora.

While the story and world-building of Avatar may not have been the primary appeal of the original film, Avatar: The Way of Water seems to be the start of a major swing by Cameron and his team, with three more Avatar movies already in development. We don't know much about the story as of yet, but the ambition seems to be quite the undertaking. As with all Cameron movies, it will be interesting to see what new filmmaking techniques he'll pioneer to make his latest cinematic experience. Whether it breaks box office records or not, Avatar: The Way of Water is a movie sure to be recognized by the Academy in one way or another.

'Women Talking' (December 2)

Based on the novel of the same name by Miriam Toews, Women Talking is sure to be a difficult movie to watch. It's inspired by the true story of a Mennonite community where over 100 women were drugged by the men in the community in order to rape them in their sleep. When they began to catch on, they were told that they were attacked by demons and ghosts. It's a horrifying story of gaslighting and the normalization of sexual assault.

We don't know a lot about the movie quite yet, other than that it is set to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September. But looking at the source material, the director, Sarah Polley, and the cast, which includes three-time Oscar winner Frances McDormand, Oscar nominees Rooney Mara and Jesse Buckley, and Claire Foy. Based on this stellar cast, it will be shocking if the movie is anything short of a powerful masterpiece.

'The Son' (November 11)

From writer/director Florian Zeller, whose last film was the two-time Oscar winner The Father, The Son is another adaptation of a Zeller stage play about a broken family dynamic. Hugh Jackman stars as Peter, whose new life with his girlfriend, Beth (Oscar nominee Vanessa Kirby), and their baby is thrown into disarray by the arrival of his ex-wife, Kate (Oscar winner Laura Dern), and their son Nicholas (newcomer Zen McGrath).

Hugh Jackman is long overdue for his golden statue, and this just may be his time. With The Father, Zeller led Anthony Hopkins, who also appears in The Son, to his second Oscar, a win that even shocked the producers of that year's show who re-arranged the order of awards in order to end the night on a Chadwick Boseman tribute that never came.

'Empire Of Light' (December 9)

Olivia Colman and Colin Firth in a period piece about the power of cinema, directed by Sam Mendes and shot by Roger Deakins, is a match made in Oscars movie heaven. It would be a major shock if Empire of Light walks into the Academy Awards with no nominations.

The film is set to premiere at TIFF in September, and as of now we don't have a trailer, so there aren't many plot details available. But with a team like this, it doesn't take much to know it's going to be a major Oscars contender.

'Blonde' (2022)

Andrew Dominik's Blonde has been a controversial topic of conversation for a while now. This adaptation of Joyce Carol Oates' novel is a fictional take on Marilyn Monroe's life, similar to the way that last year's Spencer took liberties with Princess Diana's life in order to tell a story about a real person. The major point of contention is that the movie is rated NC-17. Blonde is set to premiere at the Venice Film Festival in September, so we don't know exactly what in the film warrants such a severe content warning, making it a much-hyped fall movie release. Some have taken issue with Ana De Armas' casting as Monroe, but we will just have to wait and see if the incredibly talented actress stands a chance at earning her first Oscar nomination for her transformation into Monroe.

Whether it's Killing Them Softly or The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, Andrew Dominik's movies have always challenged audiences' expectations, and Blonde seems like no exception, but with its subject matter being an Oscar standard, you can't count it out at the Academy Awards.

After becoming the third person ever to win back-to-back Best Director Oscars for Birdman and The Revenant, Alejandro González Iñárritu is following it up with his first Mexican production since Amores Perros in 2000, a Netflix movie called Bardo. It's a smaller scale, more personal film than his last two efforts and follows a documentary filmmaker who returns home to deal with an existential crisis.

The best analog for Bardo's Oscar hopes is probably Alfonso Cuarón'sRoma in 2018, another case where a Mexican auteur followed up his Best Director win, for the Oscar juggernaut Gravity, with a smaller, more personal Netflix film, which proved to be an Academy darling, even without the glitz and glamour of a Hollywood production. Only time will tell if Bardo is this year's Roma, but regardless, it's bound to be a film on every Academy member's radar.

'The Fabelmans' (November 11)

Whether it's Jaws, Jurassic Park, Raiders Of The Lost Ark, or E.T., Steven Spielberg's films have left an untouchable impact on generations of movie lovers. After decades of taking audiences to worlds beyond their imaginations, Spielberg's next film follows in that tradition by taking us somewhere we've never been before: the director's childhood home.

After Kenneth Branagh won his first Oscar for an allegorical story of his youth with Belfast, Spielberg is following the same formula with The Fabelmans. Featuring a cast including Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, Judd Hirsch, and David Lynch, and a plot surrounding a burgeoning passion for film, it would be quite surprising if The Fabelmans misses this year's Academy Awards. What better way to celebrate one of the all-time great filmmakers than rewarding his life story with a few gold statues?

'Babylon' (December 25)

After winning Best Director for La La Land, Damien Chazelle returns to Hollywood for another story about the beautiful dreams and the harsh realities of the film industry. Babylon takes place during the 1920s, which saw the rise of the talkies, and the death of silent films. It was a very tumultuous time for Hollywood, as the old stars, rather reluctantly, had to give way to the new.

The film features an all-star ensemble cast including Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, Diego Calva, Samara Weaving, Katherine Waterston, Tobey Maguire and Jean Smart, with many actors portraying real-life stars of the time, such as Maguire as Charlie Chaplin and Robbie as Clara Bow. The Academy loves movies about Hollywood, and with a plot as epic and ambitious as Babylon, it's going to be hard to deny its chances at Oscar gold.

