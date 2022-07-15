After finishing production in Brooklyn, New York, the star-studded cast of Lisa Steen's directorial film debut, Late Bloomers, has been announced which features a variety of talented actors, according to an exclusive from Deadline. The film will be produced under We’re Doin’ Great and Park Pictures.

Anna Greenfield penned the script for the film which will be inspired by her youth in Brooklyn, New York. The story will center on a young woman named Louise who, after breaking her hip, befriends a Polish person who doesn't speak English. Their friendship eventually helps Louise gain the courage to face her mothers early-onset Alzheimer’s.

The cast for the upcoming film will include Karen Gillan, widely known for her role as Nebula in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, who will be playing Louise alongside Margaret Sophie Stein (Bullets Over Broadway) as her Polish friend. Jermaine Fowler, who recently appeared in Sorry to Bother You will play as Brick, Louise's roommate and landlord. Comedian Kevin Nealon, a former cast member of Saturday Night Live, also joins the cast with Talia Balsam (Divorce), who will be playing Louise's parents.

Alongside Late Bloomers, Gillan is also set to star in this year's The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and next year's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 by Marvel Studios after recently appearing in Thor: Love and Thunder. Gillan is also set to lend her voice in the upcoming animated series Rhona Who Lives by the River for Disney Plus.

Late Bloomers will be the reunion between Greenfield and Steen, who previously collaborated with each other on the short films Sundowners, which premiered at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival, and Stepdaddy, which debuted at the 2019 SXSW Film Festival. With two talented filmmakers paired up with a cast of talented actors, Late Bloomers can potentially be a fun and hilarious experience for audiences when the film debuts/

The film will be produced by Alexandra Barreto and Taylor Feltner from We’re Doin’ Great alongside Sam Bisbee from Park Pictures. Executive producers for Late Bloomers include Jackie Kelman Bisbee, Lance Acord, Cody Ryder, Wendy Neu, and Franklin Carlson of Park Pictures with Robina Riccitiello of Fierce Optimism Films, Emma Pompetti, and Tegan Acton of Good Gravy Films, and World of HA Productions’ Hallee Adelman and Ivy Herman. Other executive producers for the film include Sam Slater, David Bernon, and Paul Bernon from Burn Later Productions, Marc Iserlis, Ng Say Yong, and Anthony Eu from mm2 Asia alongside Greg Beauchamp and Carter Collins from Bindery Films.

The film currently has no set release date yet. Check out our interview with Gillan about Dual below: