Before getting too negative here, it should be emphasized that directors continuing to work into their twilight years isn't inherently a bad thing. Akira Kurosawa directed Ran when he was in his 70s, after all, and Martin Scorsese was similarly in his 70s for most of the 2010s, and made some of his most compelling and interesting films during that decade. Scorsese hasn’t stopped there, either, with Killers of the Flower Moon coming out the same year he turned 81.

Filmmakers who feel comfortable directing past the age when people in most other professions would’ve retired should be encouraged to do so. Indeed, older filmmakers sometimes seem willing to take risks they might've been too worried about taking before, or outright told they couldn’t do so. But sometimes those risks don’t pay off, as the following movies show. Starting with some noble and mild misfires, and ending with some genuinely baffling titles, these films were all made by directors at least several decades into their filmmaking careers, but ultimately disappointed compared to much of what they'd made when they were younger.

10 'Ferrari' (2023)

Director: Michael Mann

Within the pantheon of Michael Mann movies, Ferrari is probably more disappointing than outright bad, and it does admittedly have its fans. It chronicles a particularly dramatic time in the life of Enzo Ferrari, exploring his martial issues and some setbacks related to his career, with the film slowly building to the harrowing events of the infamous 1957 Mille Miglia.

Ferrari is kind of odd, with an unusual pace throughout and a somewhat awkward blend of melodrama and what seems to be a focus on realism. Certain points of the racing sequences look convincing, while other parts look weird, especially what’s supposed to be the most shocking part of the film. It doesn’t feel like a movie that was made by a director in control of things. Different cast members feel like they're in different films, and it’s surprisingly sleep-inducing, considering the subject matter. Ferrari isn't without things to appreciate, but it can feel pretty loose and disconnected.

9 'The BFG' (2016)

Director: Steven Spielberg

Steven Spielberg has made all sorts of movies throughout his decades-spanning career, and has mastered more tonally than many might give him credit for. And some of his late-era movies have been of a very high quality, with both West Side Story and The Fabelmans being released when Spielberg was well into his 70s, and largely satisfying as a musical and a personal/semi-autobiographical family drama respectively.

The BFG, on the other hand, is not very good at all, and feels awkward alongside the better family-friendly films Spielberg has directed, like E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial and, yes, even Hook. Some of this impresses technically, but it doesn’t capture any of the charm that can be found in the original Roald Dahl story, owing to the humor feeling fairly awkward and the uncanny valley being somewhere the movie lurches dangerously close to, thanks to its animation.

8 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote' (2018)

Director: Terry Gilliam

The Man Who Killed Don Quixote was one of those passion projects that seemed as though it would never see the light of day, until eventually – and miraculously – it did. Terry Gilliam’s ambition can’t be faulted, but the final product was disappointing, with The Man Who Killed Don Quixote not exactly working as a comedy and only sometimes functioning as a meta adventure movie about filmmaking.

Terry Gilliam can and has done a great deal better, as when he’s at his best, he tends to specialize in blending dark/surreal comedy with imaginative fantasy/sci-fi. Whether The Man Who Killed Don Quixote was an attempt to do something a little different or recapture the charms of his older films isn't entirely clear. In all honesty, it’s not really a movie that works on either one of those fronts.

7 'Nouvelle Vague' (1990)

Director: Jean-Luc Godard

For fans of French cinema, particularly those films released closer to the middle of the 20th century, Nouvelle Vague is likely to sound enticing, given it’s a collaboration between Jean-Luc Godard as director and Alain Delon as lead actor. Similarly intriguing is the fact that the title translates to “New Wave,” with most of Godard’s best-known movies being those associated with the French New Wave.

So, is Nouvelle Vague a throwback to famed arthouse titles like Breathless or Pierrot le Fou? Not at all, and it’s not really radical in new or exciting ways, either, like those films would’ve felt back in the 1960s. Nouvelle Vague is Godard at his most pretentious, floundering around with quoting various pieces of literature in an attempt to sound smart, all the while the film tells no story and provokes/frustrates seemingly for the sheer hell of it. It’s grating and tedious, running for 89 minutes but making that runtime feel like 8.9 hours.

6 'Dying of the Light' (2014)

Director: Paul Schrader

Sure, Nicolas Cage has starred in worse movies than Dying of the Light, but he’s also been in a good number that are much, much better. It’s one of the weakest films directed by Paul Schrader, though, who thankfully bounced back to some extent in the years following the release of Dying of the Light, most notably with First Reformed and The Card Counter.

But to focus on this 2014 film, it’s a messy thriller about a CIA agent locked in a psychological and eventually physical battle with a terrorist he’s clashed with in the past. There’s talent involved both behind and in front of the camera when it comes to Dying of the Light, but the whole movie is also weirdly boring in execution, and just generally doesn’t work as well as it probably should.