David Letterman, to paraphrase his lauded Netflix talk show, needs no introduction. Ever since he welcomed Bill Murray as his first guest on Late Night with David Letterman the night of February 1, 1982, the man redefined a late-night talk show format that had grown stale under the long shadow of TV icon Johnny Carson. Letterman wasn't afraid to "throw things at the wall" to see what worked, saying:

"I never knew if the stupider things we did or the more traditional things we did would work. I didn’t know if the stupid stuff would alienate people. I didn’t know if the traditional stuff would be more appealing. And then, when I look back on it now, of course the answer is, you want to do the weird thing."

Of course, the stupid stuff he did would go on to take on lives of their own, like the Top 10 Lists or "Will it Float?". One of the most popular recurring sketches on the show was "Stupid Human Tricks," a spin-off, if you will, of "Stupid Pet Tricks." It featured normal people doing stupid things, go figure, but some of the tricks skew more towards impressive than stupid. Except for Annabella Almeida's trick from 1994. It's incredible.

This 1994 Stupid Human Trick on 'Late Night with David Letterman' Has to be Seen to be Believed

The first Stupid Human Tricks segment premiered on Late Night with David Letterman on October 3, 1983, but that was only the beginning. Over the course of Letterman's late-night shows, the segment took place 89 times. Highlights include a girl who could blow a balloon up through her nose while holding it with her toes, a guy who blew bubbles with a tarantula in his mouth, and a guy who stopped a ceiling fan with his tongue, all of which fit the "stupid" in "Stupid Human Tricks."

The fact Almeida's trick from 1994 stands out is a testament to how impressive it actually is. The New Jersey native was still in high school in 1994 when she appeared on the show. She put a piece of gum in her mouth, chewed it, and spit it out. Only the gum didn't hit the floor. It looped upwards and back into Almeida's mouth. She did it again. And again. It legitimately shocked Letterman, who asked, "Have you got a spring loaded into your mouth?!" Not a spring, but, as Almeida explains it, a strong set of lungs able to suck the gum back in.

David Letterman Made Ordinary People the Stars with "Stupid Human Tricks" on 'Late Night with David Letterman'