As the last week of April kicks in, late-night talk shows will receive guests from various backgrounds for more interviews and laughs. With so many new films and series coming out, including The Fall Guy and Hacks Season 3, stars from these upcoming releases will join hosts like Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert for a chit-chat and some will even participate in games. The Daily Show and Last Week Tonight with John Oliver won't be premiering new episodes this week, but there is no reason to worry. The latter will be back on Sunday, May 5, while The Daily Show announced today that John Stewart will return to the Democratic and Republican National Conventions and that the show will broadcast both gatherings. Aside from these updates, there lots to anticipate from the guests and performers lined up for the shows that are airing new content in the coming nights. From Ryan Gosling to Doja Cat, here is who you will see on TV this week and when they will be on.

Network: ABC, Hulu | Time: 11:35 pm EDT

Day Guests Performances Monday, April 29 Emily Blunt and Owen Teague Carin León and Leon Bridges Tuesday, April 30 Jerry Seinfeld and Melissa Benoist Rhiannon Giddens Wednesday, May 1 Ryan Gosling and Jeff Ross N/A Thursday, May 2 John Mulaney Gary Clark Jr. Friday, May 3 TBD TBD

There are many exciting guests dropping by Jimmy Kimmel Live this week, including The Fall Guy's leading duo Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling. The film will arrive in theaters on Friday, and it follows a former stuntman returning to the action scene after the star of a big studio movie mysteriously disappears. In addition to the two actors, Kimmel will also welcome Owen Teague and Jerry Seinfeld into the studio to promote their upcoming projects Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes and Unfrosted. Melissa Benoist, who is playing a political journalist named Sadie in the HBO series The Girls on the Bus, will sit down on the couch to talk about her experience filming the show. Jeff Ross and John Mulaney are also lined up to talk about their new Netflix comedy series The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady and John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's in L.A. The music acts for this week are Rhiannon Giddens, Carin León, Leon Bridges, and Gary Clark Jr.

Network: NBC, Peacock l Time: 11:35 p.m. EDT

Day Guests Performances Monday, April 29 Anne Hathaway and Melanie Lynskey Lang Lang Tuesday, April 30 Tiger Woods and Benny Blanco N/A Wednesday, May 1 Winston Duke Doja Cat Thursday, May 2 Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Kate Hudson Friday, May 3 Simu Liu WILLOW

The hype over The Idea of You even before its streaming release has been unreal, and Anne Hathaway is expected to promote the project tonight on Jimmy Fallon's talk show. Melanie Lynskey will also make a guest appearance to talk about her latest series, The Tattooist of Auschwitz, which features a moving love story set in a concentration camp. Other people that are expected to chat with Fallon this week include pro golfer Tiger Woods, producer and songwriter Benny Blanco, and Atlas' lead actor Simu Liu. Hollywood couple John Legend (who is also hosting The Voice this season) and Chrissy Teigen will share more about their parenting journey, possibly opening up about having two kids after experiencing a miscarriage. A well-known onscreen name is about to perform on The Tonight Show, years after starring in Almost Famous with Fallon. In the early 2000s film, Kate Hudson played a groupie falling for a rock star named Penny Lane. Now, she takes center stage as a musician, putting out her first album. Other performers lined up for this week include Doja Cat and WILLOW.

Network: CBS, Paramount + l Time: 11:35 pm EDT

Day Guests Performances Monday, April 29 Jean Smart and Gayle Rankin N/A Tuesday, April 30 Jeff Daniels, Hannah Einbinder Béla Fleck sits-in with the Late Show Band Wednesday, May 1 Carol Burnett and Phil Keoghan Jacob Collier Thursday, May 2 John Leguizamo and Laura Coates N/A Friday, May 3 TBD TBD

The first two episodes of Hacks Season 3 will premiere on HBO this Friday, and leading duo Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder will be catching up with Stephen Colbert to talk about the show. Gayle Rankin will join in to share more about her Broadway debut in Cabaret, as well as taking on an iconic role that was previously played by Liza Minelli and Michelle Williams. After years off mainstream TV, Jeff Daniels will be on The Late Show promoting his latest series, A Man in Full. The Netflix original is based on a novel of the same name by Tom Wolffe, and it follows the rise and fall of an Atlanta billionaire. Other guests lined up for this week include Palm Royale's Carol Burnett playing The Colbert Questionnaire, Phil Keoghan sharing more about the new episode of The Amazing Race Season 36, John Leguizamo chatting about becoming a TV lead in the drama series The Green Veil, and CNN journalist Laura Coates discussing her coverage of the Trump trial. On top of these appearances, Grammy winner Jacob Collier will perform some new music on Wednesday night.

Network: NBC, Peacock l Time: 12:35 EDT

Day Guests Performances Monday, April 29 Jim Gaffigan, Charli XCX and Troye Sivan Queen Cora Coleman sits-in with the 8G Band Tuesday, April 30 Joe Manganiello and Zarna Garg Queen Cora Coleman sits-in with the 8G Band Wednesday, May 1 Orlando Bloom and Ncuti Gatwa. Queen Cora Coleman sits-in with the 8G Band Thursday, May 2 Adam Pally Queen Cora Coleman sits-in with the 8G Band Friday, May 3 Paul Rudd and Paula Pell Aric Improta sits-in with the 8G Band

Not too long ago, Seth Meyers celebrated the 10th anniversary of Late Night alongside Amy Poehler and President Joe Biden. Following this milestone and a brief hiatus, the host has many beloved guests lined up for this week. Pop artists Charli XCX and Troye Sivan will sit on the couch to talk with Meyers about going on tour together this fall and their recent albums Something to Give Each Other and BRAT. A few actors will be dropping by the studio to chat about their new projects. Ncuti Gatwa for instance, is the new face of Doctor Who Season 14, and he will likely share more about his role in the series on Wednesday night. Joe Manganiello and Orlando Bloom are also making guest appearances to talk about their shows Deal or No Deal and Orlando Bloom: To the Edge. Paul Rudd will chat about the latest installment of the Ghostbusters franchise, Paula Pell will speak about her role in Girls5Eva, and Adam Pally will discuss the animated series Knuckles.

Both Queen Cora Coleman and Aric Improta will be sitting in with 8G Band, playing a few tunes to transition between guest segments.

