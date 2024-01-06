The Big Picture Late Night Horror was a horrifying series that aired in the 1960s and terrified audiences.

The series had a notorious reputation, with producers and technicians being terrified by its content.

Only one episode of Late Night Horror remains, but its intro is considered one of the most unsettling ever made.

Most horror fans would agree that it is an absolute blast being completely petrified by movies and TV shows. What's more fun than an adrenaline-fueled viewing experience that throttles you to your core and makes everyone in the room jump up out of their seat in absolute terror? Sometimes, this can go a bit far, though. Occasionally, you watch something a bit too spooky, and it sticks with you long after the credits roll. That is the risk we take as fans though, a roll of the dice that'll either leave you chuckling nervously... or checking under your bed every night. There is always the rare occasion when horror does its job too well and has to be put away forever. Such is the case with Late Night Horror. Never heard of it? We're not surprised to hear that. It was erased from existence... for the most part.

Late Night Horror might have a simple title, one so simple that it makes you wonder whether this show will leave you walking away wholly underwhelmed; but for audiences in the 1960s, that couldn't be further from the case. This short-lived horror anthology show premiered on April 11, 1968, and ran for a mere six episodes. These days, only one Late Night Horror episode remains, but not for lack of disappearing off the face of the Earth for decades. That episode is "The Corpse Can't Play," a brief proto-slasher of sorts that might not thrill modern audiences, but helps us understand why this series vanished for so long. What is likely to chill even today's most seasoned horror vets is this series' phenomenal intro, one full of absolutely bizarre and surreal images. Between its surviving elements and strange history, Late Night Horror is a horror fan's holy grail, waiting to be discovered in its entirety.

'Late Night Horror' Was Pulled From the BBC and Mostly Destroyed

Close

Late Night Horror did exactly what its title says: it was horrifying (for audiences in the 1960s)... and it aired at night! According to the nonfiction book Late Night Horror: A Complete Guide to the BBC Series, a producer by the name of Harry Moore pushed for this series to be nothing but scares, one after the next. He is quoted as saying, "We must do everything we can from the very beginning to stimulate suspense, tension, atmosphere, potential horror and HORROR!" A 1968 article from The Radio Times also claims that "one of the BBC technicians, who worked on the series, actually buckled at the knees during a recording" and that "production secretaries were doing their work with their eyes shut." This article also reported that Sean Connery visited the set of Late Night to watch his wife, Diane Cilento, while she acted in the episode "The Kiss of Blood," but even he had a tough time stomaching everything that he saw.

After premiering in April 1968, it went on to air one episode a week until its six-episode season was up. For six weeks, these episodes terrorized viewers at home, so much so that the BBC received enough complaints that they pulled the show from syndication. Okay, so the series was canceled; that happens all the time! The thing is, after airing once more in 1970, the BBC took things a step too far and ended up either destroying copies of these episodes or reusing the tapes that they were shot on. Late Night Horror would vanish for decades, with only promotional materials in magazines and newspapers living on to prove that this mythic show ever existed in the first place. Thankfully, many of those images can still be seen in the aforementioned 1968 Radio Times article!

Fortunately, in 2016, a black and white reel of the series' third episode, "The Corpse Can't Play," was discovered and returned to the public by Kaleidoscope, a classic television non-profit, and the British Film Institute. Since then, the discovered black-and-white version has been recolorized to resemble the original color videotape that it was shot on, and has been made available by Kaleidoscope for fans to purchase (and only available that way, unfortunately). It's a truly incredible sequence of events for a series that was once, and for the most part still is, considered lost. There's not much known about the other five episodes, other than their titles and some creative talent on and off-camera. "No Such Thing as a Vampire" leads us to believe that the series might have had a vampire-centric episode (despite the previously mentioned Radio Times article stating that Late Night would veer away from that type of horror), while others like "The Bells of Hell" and "The Kiss of Blood" point towards something darker than most 60s TV shows often presented. There's also "William and Mary," as well as "The Triumph of Death," two titles that don't go nearly as hard, but they must have been spooky enough to put this series in TV and movie purgatory for decades.

Late Night Horror Has One of the Greatest TV Intros Ever Made

If you do manage to muster up the courage and fire up Late Night Horror, you will first be met with the series' intro. This just might be the most unsettling 22 seconds ever put on film. It begins with a silent shot of a woman's screaming, bodiless head unnaturally oscillating back and forth, all inside some sort of dark void. Then, as the stabbing sound of shrill strings echoes into infinity, the camera zooms out, revealing an endless plane of identical heads doing the exact same thing.

Soon, they all fade into the eyes of a fly, one that is sucking away at a human hand. The strings randomly come flying back in and out of the soundscape. Meanwhile, a droning bass synthesizer of sorts hums in the background. Another hand fades onto the screen, with its five fingers spread out wide, as the hand with the fly on it fades away. The screaming head reappears behind the open hand, only to have its skin and hair pulled off, revealing a skull. The series' logo dissolves in, filling the frame, only to similarly zoom out into an infinite plane of title cards. Forget being a terrifying TV intro, this is one of the scariest things that was ever put on film before 1970. Incredible stuff.

"The Corpse Can't Play" Is Tame By Today's Standards, But a Fascinating Artifact Nonetheless

Image via BBC2

From there, "The Corpse Can't Play" is honestly pretty tame by today's standards. In terms of visual style, there's not much to see here. It's director Paddy Russell's (one of the earliest and most prominent female filmmakers at the BBC) pacing that sets this one apart though, a trait that makes the loss of her other episode, "No Such Thing as a Vampire", sting even harder. The episode is set at a birthday party where a young boy and his mother await his father to return home to join them. Soon after the party begins, another young boy, Simon (Michael Newport), joins them. To put it simply, Simon's life is pretty tragic. His father is dead, his mother has to work long hours because of that, and most kids dislike him. What Simon does to get back at his haters cannot be revealed here. It should be noted that this episode absolutely pushed the envelope for the level of violence that was typically accepted and expected in late 1960s British TV. "The Corpse Can't Play" gets pretty gruesome as it goes on, with a good bit of bloodshed, and a pitch-black sense of humor humming beneath the episode's final lines. Not exactly terrifying by today's standards, but for the late '60s, Late Night Horror was hardcore.

These days, we're seeing films and TV shows that have no physical releases being pulled off of streaming services left and right. It's a devastating act of anti-art that will lead to countless more projects facing a similar fate to Late Night Horror. While this anthology series scared the life out of audiences back in the late 60s, there's nothing scarier than art being lost to time. We must preserve our creations and stop those in positions of power from destroying them. Buy physical media, shun censorship, fight for art to be seen, and let the myth of Late Night Horror live forever! Maybe someday, the final five episodes will be discovered. We can only hope.