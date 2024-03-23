While some thrive during the daylight hours, making the most out of the productivity and bright atmosphere, others find comfort and tranquility once the sun sets; there is something indescribably peaceful about a starry night and all the feelings an empty, dark sky evokes. For some, it's the perfect time to snuggle up and watch a movie. And what better time to enjoy a late night film than late at night?

While there are a lot of movies set during the day, many of the greats provide audiences with bewitching depictions of the nighttime. Some of them are so immersive that they are able to fully transport audiences to the fictional setting the story is set in. From Collateral to Taxi Driver, we gather some of the best late night movies best enjoyed when the night falls.

10 'Collateral' (2004)

Director: Michael Mann

Image via Paramount Pictures

Starring Tom Cruise and Jamie Foxx (who earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor) among other well-known faces like Jada Pinkett Smith, Javier Bardem, and Mark Ruffalo, Collateral is one of the most beloved neo-noir films. The story follows a cab driver, played by Foxx, who finds himself the hostage of his client, who happens to be a contract killer (Cruise) while making his rounds.

Set in nighttime Los Angeles, this action-packed essential by Michael Mann is, for sure, a film that action genre enthusiasts do not want to miss. With an edge-of-your-seat premise that throws the crime and drama genres into the mix, Mann's Collateral is the kind of atmospheric, absorbing viewing audiences may want to watch at night, keeping them wide awake throughout with its great pacing and action sequences. Furthermore, the amazing central acting performance by Cruise is also among the star's best.

Watch on Showtime

9 'The Batman' (2022)

Director: Matt Reeves

Image via DC Studios

This 2022 hit was a success for a reason. With Robert Pattinson in the lead role (featuring an amazing ensemble cast to match), Matt Reeves' dark and eerie The Batman provides audiences with an intriguing take on the DC Comics character and his journey by depicting Batman, who has been fighting crime in Gotham City for two years, as he uncovers corruption while pursuing the Riddler (Paul Dano).

In addition to Pattinson's portrayal of Bruce Wayne and Batman (and even Zoë Kravitz's Catwoman, Selina Kyle) being at the top of its game, The Batman also benefits from captivatingly dark and shadowy cinematography, which makes it the perfect nighttime viewing experience, especially considering how a large portion of it plays out at night. Its astounding score is also worth noting.

Watch on Max

8 'Blade Runner' (1982)

Director: Ridley Scott

Image via Warner Bros.

Despite initially underperforming in North American cinemas, Ridley Scott's Blade Runner ended up being one of the most influential films in the sci-fi genre thanks to its groundbreaking production design that inspired the "cyberpunk" aesthetic. This Harrison Ford-led movie is the first entry in the franchise and follows Blade Runner Rick Deckard as he reluctantly agrees to hunt synthetic humans known as replicants.

Scott's alluring movie has garnered a massive cult following, and understandably so. Set mostly during the nighttime, Blade Runner is the right pick for night owls fascinated by visually striking and well-crafted setting development, as it expertly immerses viewers in its neon world. Still, it is worth mentioning that Blade Runner is not everyone's cup of tea, as its slow pace and lack of action may have some viewers yawning.

Rent on Amazon

7 'Good Time' (2017)

Director: Safdie Brothers

Image via A24

Directed by the unique Safdie Brothers (who, according to Variety, have decided will go separate ways from now on), Good Time is an American crime-thriller A24 feature featuring one of Pattinson's most astounding performances as a desperate small-time criminal brother who embarks on a twisted journey through New York City's underworld to get his brother Nick (Benny Safdie) out of jail in the aftermath of a failed bank robbery.

Nightmarish and intense are two ways to describe this anxiety-inducing flick guaranteed to keep audiences glued to their screens throughout with its unconventional narrative and the way it tackles themes of brotherly love and the consequences of crime. Its nightmarish, nighttime setting is part of what makes Good Time so memorable, as well as Pattinson's tour de force and the gripping screenplay.

Good Time Release Date August 11, 2017 Cast Jennifer Jason Leigh , Robert Pattinson , Barkhad Abdi , Ben Safdie , Luke Eberl , Buddy Duress Runtime 99

Watch on Max

6 'Nightcrawler' (2014)

Director: Dan Gilroy

Image via Open Road Films

Jake Gyllenhaal is at his career-best in this suspenseful Dan Gilroy neo-noir thriller, which explores unethical journalism by centering around a con man desperate for work as he makes his way into the crime scene of L.A. Throughout the film, Louis Bloom slowly blurs the fine line between observer and participant and becomes the star of his own story.

Inspired by the 1930s-1940s career of the notorious street photographer Art Felig and exploring unemployment and capitalism, the stylish but unsettling Nightcrawler is a must-see Gilroy movie that takes audiences on a wild ride through late-night Los Angeles; its dark and scary narrative makes it best savored during the nighttime. The acting performances, astounding direction and sharply written screenplay anchor Gilroy's movie.

Nightcrawler Release Date October 31, 2014 Cast Jake Gyllenhaal , Michael Papajohn , Marco Rodríguez , Bill Paxton , James Huang , Kent Shocknek , Rene Russo Runtime 117 minutes

Watch on STARZ

5 'Fallen Angels' (1995)

Director: Wong Kar-Wai

Image via Kino Lorber

Although other Wong Kar-Wai movies could be on this list (like his undeniable romantic masterpiece In the Mood for Love, which also takes place at night), Fallen Angels perfectly encapsulates the nostalgic mood and the atmosphere that nighttime brings. The slice-of-life crime drama chronicles the lives and relationships of a hitman (Leon Lai) hoping to get out of business and his female partner (Michelle Reis) who is in love with him.

As expected — especially if audiences are familiar with Kar-Wai's other works — the beautifully shot, dream-like cinematography is one of Fallen Angels' most notable aspects, especially in its unique usage of the wide angle. However, many other elements make the Kar-Wai film worthwhile, including the simplistic yet philosophical way it handles loneliness, isolation, alienation, and humankind's deep-rooted longing for a sense of belonging.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Watch on Max

4 'Night of the Living Dead' (1968)

Director: George A. Romero

Image via Continental Distributing

Directed by George A. Romero, Night of the Living Dead is an incredible film that deserves a spot on this list; its title alone says it all. The now hugely influential 1968 film combines the thriller and horror genres with incredible results and is often praised for introducing the horror genre in the sound era. It centers around a group of Pennsylvanians who, to remain safe from hungry, reanimated corpses that are wreaking havoc in the Northeast of the United States, isolate themselves in an old farmhouse.

Considered groundbreaking due to its controversial depictions of blood and gore, Night of the Living Dead was a cultural phenomenon when it was released, enduring an entertaining watch after all these years. Even though not as scary as more contemporary films of the genre, A. Romero's zombie movie is still worth the late-night watch for its campy execution that shows how it paved the way for other movies as well as its timeless significance.

Night of the Living Dead Release Date October 4, 1968 Cast Duane Jones , Judith O'Dea , Karl Hardman , Marilyn Eastman , Keith Wayne , Judith Ridley Runtime 96

Watch on Max

3 'Die Hard' (1988)

Director: John McTiernan

Image via 20th Century Studios

Featuring Bruce Willis in one of his most memorable (if not the most memorable) roles, the unconventional 1988 John McTiernan Christmas movie is based on the 1979 novel Nothing Lasts Forever by Roderick Thorp. It portrays a New York City police officer's attempt to save his wife and others taken hostage by terrorists during a Christmas party in Los Angeles.

Set over a wild night on Christmas Eve, Die Hard is an essential action thriller that is fit for anyone who wants to keep boredom at bay, especially during the nighttime. It's not difficult to grasp the appeal of this McTiernarn feature, as it essentially has nearly every element audiences look for in a blockbuster: it has great comedic bits, action-packed scenes, and a couple to root for.

Die Hard Release Date July 20, 1988 Cast Bruce Willis , Bonnie Bedelia , Reginald VelJohnson , Paul Gleason , William Atherton , Hart Bochner Runtime 132 minutes

Rent on Amazon

2 'After Hours' (1985)

Director: Martin Scorsese

Image via Warner Bros.

Martin Scorsese's equal parts hilarious and nightmarish After Hours could not be missing from such a list. Set over the course of an eventful night, the 1985 film invites viewers to tag along as a computer data entry officer worker, played by Griffin Dunne, undergoes the worst night of his life in the aftermath of agreeing to visit Marcy (Rosanna Arquette), a girl he met that evening at a coffee shop, in SoHo.

Now regarded as a 1980s cult classic, After Hours stands the test of time as a great crime drama that satirizes the thriller and film noir genres. Whether because of its mind-bending premise or Scorsese's amazing direction, this surrealistic black comedy is the kind of film audiences do not want to miss, making for an exceptionally great time in front of the screen on a calm night.

After Hours Release Date September 13, 1985 Cast Catherine O'Hara Rosanna Arquette , Verna Bloom , Tommy Chong , Griffin Dunne , Linda Fiorentino , Teri Garr , John Heard , Cheech Marin Runtime 97

Watch on Tubi

1 'Taxi Driver' (1976)

Director: Martin Scorsese

Image via Columbia Pictures

Taxi Driver, a tale of loneliness and isolation, is another obvious pick in this niche category. The second Scorsese picture on this list stars his long-time friend and collaborator Robert De Niro as a veteran and taxi driver, illustrating his declining mental health as he makes his living driving through the nights in a morally bankrupt New York City.

Taxi Driver is an excellent watch for a plethora of reasons (starting with De Niro's showstopping performance as the destroyed leading man). But the way it puts the so-called "American Dream" into perspective and analyzes greed and capitalism adds to its flawless execution. With that being said, it's understandable why Scorsese's psychological thriller remains a must-see film in the genre these days. Given its engrossing setting, though, audiences would probably benefit from watching Taxi Driver at night.

Watch on Roku

NEXT: The 10 Best Movies With "Nighttime in the City" Ambience, According to Reddit