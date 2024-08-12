As Marvel enthusiasts well know, this week marks the release of Deadpool & Wolverine. The R-rated movie will follow the titular characters as they join forces to detain an enemy that they have in common. The growing anticipation over the latest installment of the superhero franchise will finally pay off once it hits the big screen on Friday, July 26. Yet, before that, the leading duo will be crashing late-night TV as both hosts and guests. With Jimmy Kimmel still on vacation, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman will be taking on his post for a night, after making a quick stop at another late-night program for a debrief. Other stars who are also going to sit on the couch and interact with hosts like Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert this week are Gillian Jacobs, Ralph Macchio, and Keanu Reeves. To find out who will be on TV in the coming days and which program, here is a handy guide with the full lineup of guests.

Network: ABC, Hulu | Time: 11:35 pm EDT

Day Guest Host Guests Performances Monday, July 22 Lamorne Morris Sebastian Maniscalco and Gillian Jacobs Big Sean Tuesday, July 23 Lamorne Morris Zachary Levi and Billy Magnussen Aaron Frazer Wednesday, July 24 Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Emma Corrin Orville Peck and Noah Cyrus Thursday, July 25 Lamorne Morris Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers Brigitte Calls Me Baby Friday, July 26 N/A N/A N/A

Anthony Anderson took over for Jimmy Kimmel last week, and it will now be Lamorne Morris' turn to host the late-night talk show. The New Girl alum will be presenting on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday, stepping aside on Wednesday so that Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman can co-host. The lead stars of Deadpool & Wolverine will be chatting with Emma Corrin, who plays the villainous Cassandra Nova in the Marvel film. Other guests set to make appearances on the program include Gillian Jacobs talking about her role in The Bear Season 3, Zachary Levy sharing about the book-to-screen adaptation of Harold and the Purple Crayon, and Bowen Yang discussing his recent Emmy nomination for a segment on Saturday Night Live. Several artists will also perform this week, including Big Sean, Aaron Frazer, and Noah Cyrus.

Network: NBC, Peacock l Time: 11:35 p.m. EDT

Day Guests Performances Monday, July 22 Ryan Reynolds and Tony Hale Jimin Tuesday, July 23 Hugh Jackman, Ralph Macchio, and John Owen Lowe Ayra Starr Wednesday, July 24 Matt Damon and Josh Hartnett HARDY Thursday, July 25 Rob Lowe, Sutton Foster, Christian Pulisic, and Reggie Conquest Friday, July 26 Nick Jonas, Sue Bird, Megan Rapinoe, and Ice Spice Ice Spice and Central Cee

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon will be on this week with some exciting names stopping by. Before Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman guest host on Jimmy Kimmel Live, they will share more about Deadpool & Wolverine with Fallon during their sit-down interviews. In addition, Ralph Macchio will discuss the last season of Cobra Kai and the upcoming Karate Kid sequel, Matt Damon will talk about his collaboration with Casey Affleck in The Instigators, Sutton Foster will open about her next Broadway production, Once Upon a Mattress, and Nick Jonas will talk about his role in The Good Half. Ice Spice will be pulling off double duty on Friday, appearing as a guest and performer. She will be performing her latest song "Deli", alongside her collaborator on the track, Central Cee.

Network: CBS, Paramount + l Time: 11:35 p.m. EDT

Day Guests Performances Monday, July 22 Keanu Reeves Charles Wesley Godwin Tuesday, July 23 Matthew Macfadyen and Jon M. Chu Wednesday, July 24 Melinda French Gates and Saoirse-Monica Jackson Thursday, July 25 Kevin Hart Andrew Bird sits in with Louis Cato and the Late Show Band. Friday, July 26 N/A N/A

Stephen Colbert is ready to have conversations with actors and comedians alike in the coming days. His first guest of the week will be Keanu Reeves, who won't be promoting an onscreen project, but rather his debut novel entitled The Book of Elsewhere. In the days to follow, Matthew Macfadyen will talk about playing Paradox in Deadpool & Wolverine, Jon M. Chu will likely hint at what audiences can expect from Wicked and the Crazy Rich Asians Broadway musical, and Saoirse-Monica Jackson will discuss her new Netflix series, a period comedy called The Decameron. On Thursday, Colbert will welcome Kevin Hart into the studio, who will be informing audiences of what they can expect from the video game adaptation, Borderlands.

Network: NBC, Peacock l Time: 12:35 a.m. EDT

Day Guests Performances Monday, July 22 Jesse Plemons, Diane von Furstenberg, and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy Tuesday, July 23 Rashida Jones, Antony Starr, and Julia Phillips Wednesday, July 24 Whoopi Goldberg and Abby Elliott Kate Schellenbach sits in with the 8G Band. Thursday, July 25 Michael Cera and Daisy Edgar-Jones James Bay; José Medeles sits in with the 8G Band.

Seth Meyers will be off his hosting duties this week, but that doesn't mean that his late-night talk show won't be on during its usual time slot. Recent interviews and segments will be rerun in the coming days, including Meyers' conversations with Jesse Plemons, Anthony Starr, and Whoopi Goldberg. Last week's hilarious exchange between the host and Michael Cera, after the latter painted his hair, will air again, allowing audiences to burst into laughter at their interaction. Thursday's episode also features an interview with Daisy Edgar-Jones, who stars in Twisters, a stand-alone sequel to the 1996 disaster movie.

Network: Comedy Central l Time: 11:00 p.m. EDT

Day Host Monday, July 22 N/A Tuesday, July 23 N/A Wednesday, July 24 N/A Thursday, July 25 N/A Friday, July 26 N/A

The Daily Show will be preempted this week, so there isn't much information available about the upcoming programs. Last week, the Comedy Central show decided to back away from its coverage plans at the Republican National Convention and didn't air on Monday. The decision was made after the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump. The Daily Show went back to normal for the remainder of last week, with Jon Stewart returning as host on Tuesday.

