From Blink Twice to Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, there are many anticipated releases arriving on the big screen in the coming weeks and cast members are ready to talk about them during their appearances on late night TV. Michael Keaton, Jenna Ortega, and Channing Tatum are only a few names that are expected to join Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers on their respective shows. Viewers who are eager to know behind-the-scenes stories and more information about what will be in these upcoming films will surely be pleased at some of the talents that are sitting on the comfy late-night couches in the coming days. There will also be some political coverage straight from Chicago at the Democratic National Convention. To find out who will be on each of the talk shows this week, here is a detailed guide with all the guests and performers that will grace your screens.

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Network: ABC, Hulu | Time: 11:35 pm EDT

Day Guest Host Guests Performances Monday, August 19 RuPaul Maya Rudolph, Nymphia Wind, Sapphira Cristál, and Plane Jane Tommy Richman Tuesday, August 20 RuPaul Colman Domingo and Sanaa Lathan Kaleo Wednesday, August 21 RuPaul Diane Lane and Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor Big Sean Thursday, August 22 RuPaul Bill Skarsgård, FKA twigs, and Gabby Thomas Pepe Aguilar Friday, August 23 N/A N/A N/A

Jimmy Kimmel hasn't yet returned to his hosting duties, but his late night talk show will run as normal. RuPaul was summoned to fill in for Kimmel this week, chatting with several Hollywood names and fellow co-stars from RuPaul's Drag Race. The drag queen will speak to Maya Rudolph about her Emmy-nominated performance in Loot Season 2, Colman Domingo about his well-received prison musical Sing Sing, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor about starring in The Deliverance and The Supremes at Earl's All-You-Can-Eat, as well as Bill Skarsgård and FKA twigs about their re-imagining of cult classic, The Crow. Tommy Richman, Kaleo, Big Sean, and Pepe Aguilar are all expected to perform recent hits in the coming days.

ABC’s distinctive late-night talk show features a diverse lineup of guests, including celebrities, athletes, comedians, politicians, and human interest subjects. Along with a light-hearted and recognizable cast of characters, a hip house band, and comedy bits in host Jimmy Kimmel’s inimitable style, the show offers one of the funniest, freshest monologues on television today, drawing from all forms of topical media. Release Date January 26, 2003 Cast Jimmy Kimmel Main Genre Comedy Seasons 14 Website http://abc.go.com/shows/jimmy-kimmel-live Studio ABC Expand

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon

Network: NBC, Peacock l Time: 11:35 p.m. EDT

Day Guests Performances Monday, August 19 Michael Keaton and Taylor Tomlinson Rapsody and Erykah Badu Tuesday, August 20 Adam Sandler, will.i.am, and Liz Moore Julian McCullough Wednesday, August 21 Jenna Ortega, Jason Schwartzman, and Melanie Hamrick Thomas Rhett Thursday, August 22 Zoë Kravitz and Sabrina Carpenter Sabrina Carpenter Friday, August 23 N/A N/A

Jimmy Fallon will welcome some notable guests into the studio this week, starting off with Michael Keaton, who will discuss his highly-anticipated return as Beetlejuice more than 30 years after playing the role in the 1988 horror film of the same name. He won't be the only star of the sequel's main cast that will stop by The Tonight Show, with Jenna Ortega sitting on the couch on Wednesday. In addition to these two, Adam Sandler will talk about his Netflix comedy-music special Love You, which will premiere on the streaming service on August 27. Zoë Kravitz will also have a conversation with Fallon this week, sharing more details about her thrilling directorial debut, Blink Twice.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy Fallon brings A-list guests, signature comedy bits and chart-topping music to late night. Peacock is now the streaming home of your favorite NBC shows plus so much more. Watch hit movies, live sports and exclusives. Release Date February 17, 2014 Cast Jimmy Fallon Main Genre Talk Show Seasons 3

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Network: CBS, Paramount + l Time: 11:35 p.m. EDT

Day Guests Performances Monday, August 19 Hillary Clinton and Julia Louis-Dreyfus Tuesday, August 20 Nancy Pelosi and Hakeem Jeffries Wednesday, August 21 Pete Buttigieg Chance the Rapper Thursday, August 22 N/A N/A Friday, August 23 N/A N/A

Stephen Colbert will head to Chicago for the coming days to present the Late Show live from the Democratic National Convention. This week will be marked by politicians stopping by to interact with the host at the Auditorium Theatre. Hillary Clinton, Nancy Pelosi, Hakeem Jeffries will all speak about the convention, including their support for Kamala Harris, who has already been appointed as the Democratic candidate for the upcoming elections after President Joe Biden stepped down from the race. Julia Louis-Dreyfus is also expected to chat with Colbert about hosting a panel with the country’s 8 Democratic women governors. Although the guests for Thursday and Friday have yet to be announced, they will also air from Chicago.

Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Stephen Colbert brings his signature satire and comedy to the Peabody Award-winning The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the #1 show in late night, featuring bandleader Louis Cato and The Late Show Band. Release Date September 8, 2015 Cast Stephen Colbert Main Genre Talk Show Seasons 5 Studio CBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers

Network: NBC, Peacock l Time: 12:35 a.m. EDT

Day Guests Performances Monday, August 19 Jessica Alba, Ramin Setoodeh, and Langston Kerman Craig Finn and the 8G Band Tuesday, August 20 Michael Keaton and Conner O'Malley Wednesday, August 21 Channing Tatum and Sabrina Ionescu Thursday, August 22 Amy Poehler Fred Armisen and the 8G Band Friday, August 23 John Mulaney and Ilona Maher Todd Sucherman and the 8G Band

Late Night with Seth Meyers will air new programming in the coming days, with the host talking to Jessica Alba, Channing Tatum, Amy Poehler, and more. Alba will likely comment on the new season of Honest Renovations, in which she and Lizzy Mathis will surprise families with a home makeover and parenting advice. As the lead in Blink Twice, Tatum is expected to discuss the upcoming film and what people can anticipate from his most challenging role yet. Poehler recently voiced the sequel to Inside Out, and she will probably continue to back up the animation through the spin-off series that was announced last week at D23. During her conversation with Meyers, it wouldn't be a surprise if she went into detail about the series and her character Joy. Friday will air a rerun of recent interactions that the host had with John Mulaney and Ilona Maher.

Late Night With Seth Meyers Hosted by a comedian renowned for his acerbic humor, this show combines topical monologues, celebrity interviews, and musical acts in an engaging late-night format. Release Date February 24, 2014 Cast Seth Meyers Main Genre Talk Show Seasons 11 Creator(s) David Letterman , Seth Meyers

The Daily Show

Network: Comedy Central l Time: 11:00 p.m. EDT

Day Host Monday, August 19 N/A Tuesday, August 20 N/A Wednesday, August 21 N/A Thursday, August 22 N/A Friday, August 23 N/A

Like the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Daily Show will be live from the Democratic National Convention, with the program's main correspondents taking turns as hosts. Although it hasn't been revealed who will be conducting the Comedy Central original on each day of the week, it is certain that the show's team will be onsite covering the event. After Trump's shooting incident, Jon Stewart and others weren't able to attend the Republican National Convention, covering it from afar in the studio. This time around, The Daily Show will continue with their plans to provide commentary on the Democratic convention straight from the Athenaeum Center for Thought & Culture. They are also planning to air a Kamala Harris biofilm, which is part of an ongoing series of shorts that the program does on key leaders.

The Daily Show A comedy news show featuring humorous takes on top stories. Release Date July 22, 1996 Creator Madeleine Smithberg, Lizz Winstead Cast Jon Stewart , john oliver , Lewis Black , Desi Lydic , Jordan Klepper , Ronny Chieng , Roy Wood Jr. Main Genre Comedy Seasons 28 Studio Comedy Central Expand

