With the 2024 Paris Olympics under way, a few late night talk shows won't be on this week and others will rerun recent episodes. Although hosts like Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers might be taking a break in the coming days, it won't be long until they return to their posts and welcome guests for a sit-down conversation. In the meantime, the programs that will air reruns will have special appearances from actors like Melissa McCarthy, Gillian Jacobs, Jeremy Allen White, and more. In case you are hoping to tune in and want to know what shows you can still catch from Monday to Friday, here is a detailed guide about when and where each star will be sitting on the couch for an interview.

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Close

Network: ABC, Hulu | Time: 11:35 pm EDT

Day Guest Host Guests Performances Monday, August 5 Anthony Anderson Lisa Kudrow and Sam Richardson Role Model Tuesday, August 6 Anthony Anderson Howie Mandel and Roy Wood Jr. The Decemberists Wednesday, August 7 Martin Short Melissa McCarthy and Nick Kroll The Warning Thursday, August 8 Lamorne Morris Sebastian Maniscalco and Gillian Jacobs Big Sean Friday, August 9 Lamorne Morris Marlon Wayans, Bowen Yang, and Matt Rogers Brigitte Calls Me Baby

Jimmy Kimmel is taking a summer break and throughout the past few weeks, several guest hosts have swapped places with him to keep the late night talk show up and running. Although in the coming days Jimmy Kimmel Live! won't air any new interviews, ABC will rerun conversations that guest hosts conducted recently. On Monday and Tuesday, Anthony Anderson will be accompanied by big names like Lisa Kudrow, Howie Mandel, and Sam Richardson.

Martin Short will take over on Wednesday dressed up as his iconic fictional character Jiminy Glick, interviewing Melissa McCarthy about the latest season of Only Murders in the Building and Nick Kroll about his voice work in Big Mouth. Lamorne Morris will close off the week on Thursday and Friday, talking with Sebastian Maniscalco about his stand-up comedy tour, Gillian Jacobs about guest starring in The Bear Season 3, Marlon Wayans about the 20th anniversary of White Chicks, and more. Performers to expect in the coming days include Role Model, The Decemberists, The Warning, Big Sean, and Brigitte Call Me Baby.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US

ABC’s distinctive late-night talk show features a diverse lineup of guests, including celebrities, athletes, comedians, politicians, and human interest subjects. Along with a light-hearted and recognizable cast of characters, a hip house band, and comedy bits in host Jimmy Kimmel’s inimitable style, the show offers one of the funniest, freshest monologues on television today, drawing from all forms of topical media. Release Date January 26, 2003 Cast Jimmy Kimmel Main Genre Comedy Seasons 14 Website http://abc.go.com/shows/jimmy-kimmel-live Studio ABC Expand

The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon

Image Via NBC

Network: NBC, Peacock l Time: 11:35 p.m. EDT

Day Monday, August 5 Pre-empted for Olympic coverage Tuesday, August 6 Pre-empted for Olympic coverage Wednesday, August 7 Pre-empted for Olympic coverage Thursday, August 8 Pre-empted for Olympic coverage Friday, August 9 Pre-empted for Olympic coverage

With the 2024 Olympics taking place in Paris up until August 11, NBC has reserved the time slot that is usually taken by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to air coverage of the summer games. The late night talk show will only return to its regular programming starting Monday next week, with Fallon set to interview stars about the latest releases across entertainment verticals. In the meantime, viewers can watch the host this weekend as he debuts as an Olympics commentator. He will be seen on NBC alongside reporter Mike Tirico to present the 2024 Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony, which will take place on Sunday, at 2 p.m. ET. Olympic skaters Tara Lipinski, Johnny Weir and NBC Sports commentator Terry Gannon are also teaming up with Fallon to present the closing ceremony.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US

Jimmy Fallon brings A-list guests, signature comedy bits and chart-topping music to late night. Peacock is now the streaming home of your favorite NBC shows plus so much more. Watch hit movies, live sports and exclusives. Release Date February 17, 2014 Cast Jimmy Fallon Main Genre Talk Show Seasons 3

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Image Via CBS

Network: CBS, Paramount + l Time: 11:35 p.m. EDT

Day Guests Performances Monday, August 5 Bernie Sanders OneRepublic Tuesday, August 6 Melinda French Gates and Saoirse-Monica Jackson Wednesday, August 7 Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, and Tommy Vietor Lake Street Dive Thursday, August 8 Jeremy Allen White and Ava DuVernay Friday, August 9 Elizabeth Warren Loudon Wainwright III

Stephen Colbert might be off this week, but his late night program will air reruns in the coming days. From the political coverage ahead of the 2024 US election to sit down conversations with Hollywood stars, there are several guests to expect in the coming days. For instance, senator Bernie Sander and senator Elizabeth Warren will be sharing their views on former president Donald Trump's stance on climate change and the importance of gun regulation. Other names set to appear in the episodes that will air this week are Jeremy Allen White talking about The Bear Season 3, Ava Duvernay discussing her recent directorial effort entitled Origin, Saoirse-Monica Jackson reminiscing on her lead role in Derry Girls as well as her latest acting credit in Netflix's The Decameron, and trio Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, and Tommy Vietor chatting about their podcast Pod Save America. As for the musical acts set to grace the program, OneRepublic, Lake Street Dive and Loudon Wainwright III will be performing.

Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Stephen Colbert brings his signature satire and comedy to the Peabody Award-winning The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the #1 show in late night, featuring bandleader Louis Cato and The Late Show Band. Release Date September 8, 2015 Cast Stephen Colbert Main Genre Talk Show Seasons 5 Studio CBS

Watch on CBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers

Network: NBC, Peacock l Time: 12:35 a.m. EDT

Day Monday, August 5 Pre-empted for Olympic coverage Tuesday, August 6 Pre-empted for Olympic coverage Wednesday, August 7 Pre-empted for Olympic coverage Thursday, August 8 Pre-empted for Olympic coverage Friday, August 9 Pre-empted for Olympic coverage

Similarly to Fallon, Seth Meyers' late night show won't air this week due to the Olympic Games coverage. Yet, the host will go back to his usual duties starting Monday next week, set to interview multiple well-known guests. In addition to presenting Late Night With Seth Meyers, he is also going to debut an HBO comedy special soon. According to Variety, the Saturday Night Live alum taped a one-hour stand-up show for a live audience at the Vic Theatre in Chicago. The special will air on HBO sometime during the fall, and will later be available to stream on Max.

Late Night With Seth Meyers Hosted by a comedian renowned for his acerbic humor, this show combines topical monologues, celebrity interviews, and musical acts in an engaging late-night format. Release Date February 24, 2014 Cast Seth Meyers Main Genre Talk Show Seasons 11 Creator(s) David Letterman , Seth Meyers

Watch on NBC

The Daily Show

Image via Matt Wilson/Comedy Central’s The Daily Show

Network: Comedy Central l Time: 11:00 p.m. EDT

Day Host Monday, August 5 Michael Kosta Tuesday, August 6 Michael Kosta Wednesday, August 7 Michael Kosta Thursday, August 8 Michael Kosta Friday, August 9 Michael Kosta

After news broke out this Monday that Jon Stewart had tested positive for COVID-19, he won't host The Daily Show this week. One of the show's correspondents, Michael Kosta, will step in for the next few days and will welcome author Roxane Gay and actor Ed Helms as guests. Stewart is expected to go back to his post as a Monday night regular on August 12.