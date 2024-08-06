Quick Links
With the 2024 Paris Olympics under way, a few late night talk shows won't be on this week and others will rerun recent episodes. Although hosts like Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers might be taking a break in the coming days, it won't be long until they return to their posts and welcome guests for a sit-down conversation. In the meantime, the programs that will air reruns will have special appearances from actors like Melissa McCarthy, Gillian Jacobs, Jeremy Allen White, and more. In case you are hoping to tune in and want to know what shows you can still catch from Monday to Friday, here is a detailed guide about when and where each star will be sitting on the couch for an interview.
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Network: ABC, Hulu | Time: 11:35 pm EDT
|
Day
|
Guest Host
|
Guests
|
Performances
|
Monday, August 5
|
Anthony Anderson
|
Lisa Kudrow and Sam Richardson
|
Role Model
|
Tuesday, August 6
|
Anthony Anderson
|
Howie Mandel and Roy Wood Jr.
|
The Decemberists
|
Wednesday, August 7
|
Martin Short
|
Melissa McCarthy and Nick Kroll
|
The Warning
|
Thursday, August 8
|
Lamorne Morris
|
Sebastian Maniscalco and Gillian Jacobs
|
Big Sean
|
Friday, August 9
|
Lamorne Morris
|
Marlon Wayans, Bowen Yang, and Matt Rogers
|
Brigitte Calls Me Baby
Jimmy Kimmel is taking a summer break and throughout the past few weeks, several guest hosts have swapped places with him to keep the late night talk show up and running. Although in the coming days Jimmy Kimmel Live! won't air any new interviews, ABC will rerun conversations that guest hosts conducted recently. On Monday and Tuesday, Anthony Anderson will be accompanied by big names like Lisa Kudrow, Howie Mandel, and Sam Richardson.
Martin Short will take over on Wednesday dressed up as his iconic fictional character Jiminy Glick, interviewing Melissa McCarthy about the latest season of Only Murders in the Building and Nick Kroll about his voice work in Big Mouth. Lamorne Morris will close off the week on Thursday and Friday, talking with Sebastian Maniscalco about his stand-up comedy tour, Gillian Jacobs about guest starring in The Bear Season 3, Marlon Wayans about the 20th anniversary of White Chicks, and more. Performers to expect in the coming days include Role Model, The Decemberists, The Warning, Big Sean, and Brigitte Call Me Baby.
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
ABC’s distinctive late-night talk show features a diverse lineup of guests, including celebrities, athletes, comedians, politicians, and human interest subjects. Along with a light-hearted and recognizable cast of characters, a hip house band, and comedy bits in host Jimmy Kimmel’s inimitable style, the show offers one of the funniest, freshest monologues on television today, drawing from all forms of topical media.
- Release Date
- January 26, 2003
- Cast
- Jimmy Kimmel
- Main Genre
- Comedy
- Seasons
- 14
- Studio
- ABC
The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon
Network: NBC, Peacock l Time: 11:35 p.m. EDT
|
Day
|
Monday, August 5
|
Pre-empted for Olympic coverage
|
Tuesday, August 6
|
Pre-empted for Olympic coverage
|
Wednesday, August 7
|
Pre-empted for Olympic coverage
|
Thursday, August 8
|
Pre-empted for Olympic coverage
|
Friday, August 9
|
Pre-empted for Olympic coverage
With the 2024 Olympics taking place in Paris up until August 11, NBC has reserved the time slot that is usually taken by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to air coverage of the summer games. The late night talk show will only return to its regular programming starting Monday next week, with Fallon set to interview stars about the latest releases across entertainment verticals. In the meantime, viewers can watch the host this weekend as he debuts as an Olympics commentator. He will be seen on NBC alongside reporter Mike Tirico to present the 2024 Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony, which will take place on Sunday, at 2 p.m. ET. Olympic skaters Tara Lipinski, Johnny Weir and NBC Sports commentator Terry Gannon are also teaming up with Fallon to present the closing ceremony.
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Jimmy Fallon brings A-list guests, signature comedy bits and chart-topping music to late night. Peacock is now the streaming home of your favorite NBC shows plus so much more. Watch hit movies, live sports and exclusives.
- Release Date
- February 17, 2014
- Cast
- Jimmy Fallon
- Main Genre
- Talk Show
- Seasons
- 3
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Network: CBS, Paramount + l Time: 11:35 p.m. EDT
|
Day
|
Guests
|
Performances
|
Monday, August 5
|
Bernie Sanders
|
OneRepublic
|
Tuesday, August 6
|
Melinda French Gates and Saoirse-Monica Jackson
|
Wednesday, August 7
|
Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, and Tommy Vietor
|
Lake Street Dive
|
Thursday, August 8
|
Jeremy Allen White and Ava DuVernay
|
Friday, August 9
|
Elizabeth Warren
|
Loudon Wainwright III
Stephen Colbert might be off this week, but his late night program will air reruns in the coming days. From the political coverage ahead of the 2024 US election to sit down conversations with Hollywood stars, there are several guests to expect in the coming days. For instance, senator Bernie Sander and senator Elizabeth Warren will be sharing their views on former president Donald Trump's stance on climate change and the importance of gun regulation. Other names set to appear in the episodes that will air this week are Jeremy Allen White talking about The Bear Season 3, Ava Duvernay discussing her recent directorial effort entitled Origin, Saoirse-Monica Jackson reminiscing on her lead role in Derry Girls as well as her latest acting credit in Netflix's The Decameron, and trio Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, and Tommy Vietor chatting about their podcast Pod Save America. As for the musical acts set to grace the program, OneRepublic, Lake Street Dive and Loudon Wainwright III will be performing.
Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Stephen Colbert brings his signature satire and comedy to the Peabody Award-winning The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the #1 show in late night, featuring bandleader Louis Cato and The Late Show Band.
- Release Date
- September 8, 2015
- Cast
- Stephen Colbert
- Main Genre
- Talk Show
- Seasons
- 5
- Studio
- CBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers
Network: NBC, Peacock l Time: 12:35 a.m. EDT
|
Day
|
Monday, August 5
|
Pre-empted for Olympic coverage
|
Tuesday, August 6
|
Pre-empted for Olympic coverage
|
Wednesday, August 7
|
Pre-empted for Olympic coverage
|
Thursday, August 8
|
Pre-empted for Olympic coverage
|
Friday, August 9
|
Pre-empted for Olympic coverage
Similarly to Fallon, Seth Meyers' late night show won't air this week due to the Olympic Games coverage. Yet, the host will go back to his usual duties starting Monday next week, set to interview multiple well-known guests. In addition to presenting Late Night With Seth Meyers, he is also going to debut an HBO comedy special soon. According to Variety, the Saturday Night Live alum taped a one-hour stand-up show for a live audience at the Vic Theatre in Chicago. The special will air on HBO sometime during the fall, and will later be available to stream on Max.
Late Night With Seth Meyers
Hosted by a comedian renowned for his acerbic humor, this show combines topical monologues, celebrity interviews, and musical acts in an engaging late-night format.
- Release Date
- February 24, 2014
- Cast
- Seth Meyers
- Main Genre
- Talk Show
- Seasons
- 11
- Creator(s)
- David Letterman , Seth Meyers
The Daily Show
Network: Comedy Central l Time: 11:00 p.m. EDT
|
Day
|
Host
|
Monday, August 5
|
Michael Kosta
|
Tuesday, August 6
|
Michael Kosta
|
Wednesday, August 7
|
Michael Kosta
|
Thursday, August 8
|
Michael Kosta
|
Friday, August 9
|
Michael Kosta
After news broke out this Monday that Jon Stewart had tested positive for COVID-19, he won't host The Daily Show this week. One of the show's correspondents, Michael Kosta, will step in for the next few days and will welcome author Roxane Gay and actor Ed Helms as guests. Stewart is expected to go back to his post as a Monday night regular on August 12.
The Daily Show
A comedy news show featuring humorous takes on top stories.
- Release Date
- July 22, 1996
- Cast
- Jon Stewart , john oliver , Lewis Black , Desi Lydic , Jordan Klepper , Ronny Chieng , Roy Wood Jr.
- Main Genre
- Comedy
- Seasons
- 28
- Studio
- Comedy Central
- Creator
- Madeleine Smithberg, Lizz Winstead