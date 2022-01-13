Seth Meyers has been walking the halls of 30 Rock in New York City for quite some time. In 2001, he joined Saturday Night Live, where he served as cast member and co-head writer with Tina Fey and Andrew Steele. But you probably know him best behind the Weekend Update desk, where he served as an anchor for many years with Amy Poehler, by himself, and with Cecily Strong. Though Meyers said a tearful goodbye to SNL in 2014, he didn’t really leave. In February of that year, Meyers took over the reins of Late Night from former SNL cast member Jimmy Fallon and has been kicking talk show butt ever since.

Late Night with Seth Meyers continues to impress with topical, witty jokes, in-depth interviews with actors, writers, chefs, and politicians, fun desk bits, and remote segments. This brings us to “Day Drinking,” the part of the show where Seth and a celebrity guest go, during the day, to an empty bar and, well, drink. A lot. While not everything you see on talk-shows is as authentic as they’d like you to believe, this segment is as real as it gets. Seth and his drinking buddy for the day are really pounding back drink after drink. In between the giggling and chugging, Seth and his guest do a series of drinking games, make less-than-appetizing drink concoctions, and just try to keep it together. Over the years, Seth’s gone drinking with everyone from his SNL pal Will Forte, to chef Ina Garten, and Seth’s mother, Hilary Meyers.

While every outing is truly an utter delight, let's take a closer look and see how they compare to one another. Cheers!

9. Seth and the Jonas Brothers Go Day Drinking

In the most crowded “Day Drinking” segment thus far, Seth takes the Jonas Brothers to the Royal Palm Shuffleboard Club in Brooklyn. Because Seth would be unfairly outnumbered, he invited along his brother Josh Meyers and their honorary “in case of emergency” brother Jack McBrayer. The six guys compete in a number of brother-inspired games, including matching past hairstyles to the correct brother, guessing famous brothers throughout history, and creating drinks that corresponded to birth order. The two sets of brothers also attempted to write a pop song in five minutes, which results in lots of rhyming and plenty of spilling. Just wait until you see what word Josh decided rhymes with “zenith."

8. Seth and Kelly Clarkson Go Day Drinking

In one of the louder “Day Drinking” segments, Seth is joined by singer, songwriter, and bubbly talk-show host Kelly Clarkson. Seth makes drinks inspired by Kelly’s career, including a hot sauce-infused one for Simon Cowell, and Kelly makes drinks for her fellow The Voice judges Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton. Seth also belts out some of Kelly’s greatest hits, including, “Since U Been Gone,” so you might want to adjust your volume. (He really goes for it.) On an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Seth and Kelly talk about the (very little) parts of filming that they remember. Likely due to music rights, this video is unfortunately not available on YouTube.

7. Seth and Retta Go Day Drinking

In this edition, Seth hits the bar with the scene-stealing funny lady Retta, who you likely know as the bold and unapologetic Donna Meagle on Parks and Recreation. Things get messy when Retta makes a drink that (literally) explodes (thank you Mentos) and Seth defies gravity as sips a drink upside down. The two also go head-to-head in a drunken air hockey battle, create theme songs for This Is Us and Black Mirror, and Seth tries out some pickup lines on Retta, who is less than impressed. All of that, plus slow dancing, is what you can expect from day drinking with Seth and Retta. Sadly, this isn’t available on YouTube either, but don’t worry, the rest of this list is!

6. Seth and Josh Meyers Go Day Drinking

For the inaugural “Day Drinking” segment, Seth is joined by his brother and best friend, Josh. The brothers get their day drink on at several venues, including Barcade in Brooklyn, where they stroll down memory lane and play vintage pinball. The pair also sips mimosas (or as Seth calls them “champagne omelets”) and say things “you should only say when you’re drinking mimosas.” Later the pair is joined by their father, Larry, as they embark on an extremely drunk and hostile hat shopping adventure.

5. Seth and His Mom Go Day Drinking

If you are a fan of Late Night with Seth Meyers, then you know how close Seth is with his family. Aside from the host sharing sweet stories about his strong bond with his parents and brother, each year he has them as guests on his Thanksgiving show. In the first “Day Drinking” segment, Seth went drinking with his brother and Dad (above). Understandably, his mother was irked that she wasn’t invited. To remedy his mistake, Seth hits the town with his mother Hilary, who says that “it goes without saying,” that she’s the best drinker in the family. On their mother-son excursion, the two sip on champagne (which Hilary dismisses as “child’s play”), play Scrabble, and (of course) speak French. Oui oui.

4. Seth and Lorde Go Day Drinking

After roughly 18 months of quarantine and avoiding other humans, Seth ventures over to Zero Bond in New York City to go day drinking with New Zealand singer Lorde. The “Royals” singer teaches Seth New Zealand slang and in turn, Seth teaches her New England slang. Over the course of the day, Seth (struggles) to learn Lorde’s very long real name (Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O'Connor) and makes special drinks based on her songs with a unique set of ingredients, including espresso beans, Four Loco, and a barbecue rib. Their day out was so intense, that Lorde had to get an IV of fluids to flush out her system. Oh, Lorde!

3. Seth and Ina Garten Go Day Drinking

Seth heads to The Corner Bistro with chef Ina Garten (better known as “The Barefoot Contessa”), to test out his recipe-mimicking skills. Seth slurs his way through making Ina’s version of mai tais and whiskey sours, much to Ina’s horror. They then switch gears to food, Ina’s specialty, where Seth tastes a series of dips from both fast food restaurants and Ina’s recipes to see if he can taste the difference. Things get progressively silly from there as Seth shows Ina a cake he (tried) to make her for her birthday. Somehow, Seth ends up getting covered in icing.

2. Seth and Will Forte Go Day Drinking

In the most recent and most intimate edition of “Day Drinking,” Seth heads to Peter McManus Cafe in New York with his former SNL castmate Will Forte. In honor of Forte’s new Peacock series MacGruber featuring his popular MacGyver parody character, Seth and Will race against the clock to create outrageous drinks consisting of random ingredients such as cheez wiz, cold brew, and orange juice (yum). They go through Will’s career and reminisce about their time at SNL, specifically Will’s inability to impersonate the highly-impersonated Christopher Walken. Seth praises Will for never breaking character on SNL, and Will then proceeds to try to make Seth break. Can Seth keep it together? Absolutely not.

1. Seth and Rihanna Go Day Drinking

Seth’s been pretty upfront about his deep love for Rihanna. The Late Night host talked about how excited he was when Rihanna requested him to host her Diamond Ball charity auction on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Though Seth didn’t get to meet her at the charity event, his dreams came true a few months later when Rihanna agreed to get day drunk with him at The Jane Hotel. Seth creates drinks based on her songs, which leads to them chugging tequila out of chocolate bunnies, and Seth tries to pick up Rihanna at the bar with some cringey pick up lines. Later, Rihanna uses her Fenty Beauty products to give Seth a “summer eye,” and the two duet to some of her songs. At long last, meeting Rihanna was definitely worth the wait!

