Late night talk shows are a genre of talk show that has been popular for many years. One of the great features of late night talk shows is celebrity appearances. These shows, usually featuring celebrity interviews, give fans a deeper look into the lives of their favorite celebrities. Fans love learning more about their favorite celebrities, but sometimes, things go wrong.

There have been several awkward moments on late night talk shows throughout the years. Some of these arise from the host of the show being inappropriate, and some of these arise from misunderstandings. But, no matter what the particular occurrence is, awkward moments on late night talk shows can't be avoided, due to their often live and unfiltered natures. There have been many awkward moments on late night talk shows, but some of these moments were so awkward that it's plain uncomfortable.

10 Jimmy Kimmel Insulting Jay Leno

'The Jay Leno Show'

It can be fun when talk show hosts banter with one another. But the feud between Jimmy Kimmel and Jay Leno reached a point beyond friendly banter. Kimmel and Leno had beef because of The Tonight Show situation with Conan O'Brien. Leno handed over The Tonight Show to Conan very briefly, but then shortly after took it back. Kimmel was not okay with how Leno handled this situation, and it was viewed that at the moment, Leno "ruined" Conan. In this interview, Jay Leno virtually invited Jimmy Kimmel to his show, and Kimmel took the opportunity to drag Leno instead of going along with the interview.

Jimmy Kimmel continually brought up how Leno stole an opportunity from Conan. He even said "leave our shows alone" at the end of the interview, bringing up the hundreds of millions of dollars that Leno has. Jay Leno uncomfortably smiles while this is happening, and there is awkward laughter from the audience. But, even though there is a joking undertone to the moment, Kimmel seems to have his own undertone of seriousness, and it makes the late-night encounter very awkward to watch. Leno uncomfortably smiles and laughs as he gets destroyed on his own turf.

9 Kanye West Comparing Himself to Jesus

'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

Kanye West has had many questionable and downright problematic interviews. As one of the most polarizing figures in pop culture, Kanye has said a lot of inflammatory things, as well as things that are plain weird. But, in this interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Kanye West started comparing himself to famous figures. He calls himself a creative genius, and then compares himself to Steve Jobs, Walt Disney, Howard Hughes, David Stern, Michelangelo, DaVinci, and finally, Jesus.

Jimmy Kimmel and the audience are silent during this rant about his supposed genius and comparison to the likes of Jesus Christ. It is a very awkward moment, as nobody but Kanye himself seems to agree with what he is saying. He then goes on a rant about the paparazzi. Kanye tends to go on rants in his interviews, and this was one of them. There are many awkward Kanye West moments in interviews, and this is just one of them that happened to be on a late night show.

8 Shirley MacLaine Confrontational Interview

'Late Show with David Letterman'

There's no question that Shirley MacLaine is an icon. So, it would seem fun and exciting for her to be interviewed on late night! Well, in a 1988 interview with David Letterman, things went south. There isn't even one particular moment to point out in this interview, because the entire thing became confrontational, and even led to MacLaine pulling Letterman's hair. This was done in a seemingly joking manner, but there is an undertone of serious conflict to the interview that makes it very awkward to watch. In the interview, MacLaine was there to promote a movie, but Letterman grilled her on her past and a metaphysical book that she wrote, as well as her belief in past lives.

At the end of the interview, when Letterman asks if MacLaine has anything else to say, MacLaine says, "you're the interviewer, you tell me. You wanted me here for three years, I'm here." Letterman laughs very awkwardly and says "I think we'll probably wait another three." Letterman even ends the interview awkwardly, saying "I'm awfully sorry" instead of thanking MacLaine for being on the show. Later, Shirley MacLaine reflected on this interview and called David Letterman a jerk. So, it is confirmed that this interview was very much a clash of personalities, and it is uncomfortable to watch.

7 Michael Richards Apologizing with Jerry Seinfeld

'Late Show with David Letterman'

This is one of the most famous awkward moments in late night, and was even parodied later. In 2006, Michael Richards appeared on David Letterman's show to apologize for a racist rant that he went on. David Letterman was interviewing Jerry Seinfeld, and Michael Richards was called in virtually. Michael Richards begins to apologize, saying "I said some pretty nasty things to some Afro-Americans." This doesn't land with the audience at all, and the audience laughs. This prompts Jerry Seinfeld to say to the audience, "stop laughing, it's not funny."

At this point, you can feel the awkwardness in the room. Richards even mentions, regarding the audience laughter, that this may not be the best platform for him to address the issue. The audience is clearly trying to stay quiet while Michael Richards continues, but he does not make a good case for himself, and it is extremely awkward and uncomfortable to watch. There are awkward silences, uncomfortable laughter, tense subject matter, and an apology that came off as tone-deaf. This all makes it one of the overall most awkward moments in late night history.

6 Bringing Up Paris Hilton's Jailtime

'Late Show with David Letterman'

This interview is one where David Letterman does not come off well. Many fans of Letterman consider this interview a "takedown" of Paris Hilton, who is a polarizing figure in pop culture. Not even a minute into the interview, David Letterman goes "how'd you like being in jail?" The audience laughs and cheers, and Paris Hilton goes "not too much." Letterman then continues down a line of questioning to Hilton about her jail time. She mentions that it was a very traumatic experience, but Letterman keeps going down his line of questioning about her experience in jail. He questions Hilton about jail for several minutes.

Paris Hilton looks visibly uncomfortable in the interview. She then says that she doesn't want to talk about jail anymore. Letterman still continues to ask about it, until Hilton says "I'm not answering any more questions about it. I'm here for my clothing line, and my movie, and my perfume. I'm not here to talk about that." David Letterman still continues after this, prompting Paris Hilton to say "I'm over it." When Letterman doesn't stop, Paris Hilton expresses that she is sad that she came and that he is hurting her feelings. Letterman finally moves on, seeing that she is genuinely sad, and the interview finally moves on to other topics after nearly seven minutes of pure awkwardness.

5 Janet Jackson's Superbowl Mishap

'Late Show with David Letterman'

In 2004, Janet Jackson performed in the Super Bowl halftime show with Justin Timberlake. During this performance, there was an unfortunate accident in which Justin Timberlake accidentally exposes her breasts while removing part of her top. Well, in Janet Jackson's interview with David Letterman following this incident, he brings it up. Janet Jackson looks visibly uncomfortable, and says "I don't want to relive any of that." When she does this, Letterman keeps pushing the issue, even claiming that it must've been a stunt, which Jackson denies.

During the interview, Janet Jackson says multiple times that she is not comfortable and that she would wish to move on to another topic, but David Letterman just keeps going, ignoring her pleas to stop over and over again. Jackson keeps her composure but expresses that she is uncomfortable. The interview then continues very awkwardly, with a lot of awkward tension between the two.

4 Incoherent Abel Ferrara Interview

'Late Night with Conan O'Brien'

Director Abel Ferrara is known to be an "out-there" sort of character. But, in a 1996 interview with Conan O'Brien, this was on full display to an uncomfortable level. The entire interview is weird and uncomfortable, with Abel Ferrara seeming incoherent throughout. He starts the interview by putting a cigarette in his mouth, and the whole time, he is awkwardly leaned over in his chair. He doesn't seem in tune with reality during the interview, and it seems that he is under the influence of something. Abel doesn't seem like he wants to be there, and he seldom gives straight answers to Conan's questions. He even reads off of Conan's cue cards at the end of the interview.

During Abel's incoherent ramblings, Conan had to work very hard to keep the interview on track. Conan later said that Abel Ferrara was the worst guest that he ever interviewed. Yikes. Conan also later revealed that before the interview started, Abel Ferrara actually ran away, and Conan's segment producer had to run down the street, catch him, and bring him back to the show. This is an awkward late night interview for the books.

3 Eating Jennifer Aniston's Hair

'Late Show with David Letterman'

During his time on TV, David Letterman has done a lot of questionable things. Included in these things are many creepy moments that people look back on questionably. David Letterman has actually interviewed Jennifer Aniston multiple times, and in all of his interviews with her, flirting tends to ensue. He always mentions something about her physical appearance, whether it's her legs or her hair. But, in a 1998 interview, Letterman took things a step further.

Suddenly, during the interview, Letterman stepped over to Aniston, and despite her clear physical cues that she was uncomfortable, sucked on a strand of her hair. The moment was played off for laughs as Jennifer Aniston uncomfortably smiled, but it was just plain awkward. It's very uncomfortable to watch. This interview resurfaced years later, and fans of Jennifer Aniston called Letterman's behavior disgusting.

2 Bringing Up Lindsay Lohan's Rehab

'Late Show with David Letterman'

This 2013 interview with Lindsay Lohan is another one that does not make David Letterman look good. The interview, like Jennifer Aniston's, resurfaced years later, and fans were not happy with the way that Letterman treated Lindsay Lohan. As soon as Lindsay Lohan sits down, David Letterman brings up her rehab and things become very awkward.

When her rehab is brought up, Lohan immediately looks uncomfortable and says "we didn't discuss this in the pre-interview, just saying." Letterman continues on despite this, interrogating her. Lindsay finally says "we're here for a movie, let's stay on the positive," clearly expressing her discomfort. She expresses multiple times that she wants to move on, and David Letterman keeps pushing the issue. She then plays into the jokes and laughs along, but then says "it's not funny because it's hurtful towards me." By the end of the interview, Lindsay Lohan is holding back tears.

1 Andy Dick Harrasing Ivanka Trump

'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

This interview has to be the most awkward and uncomfortable interview in late night history. This interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! featured both Andy Dick and Ivanka Trump. Andy Dick has had a lot of controversies, and was later arrested for felony sexual battery for a different occurrence. But during this interview, Andy Dick reached over and began groping and stroking Ivanka's leg. Jimmy Kimmel pulls him off and jokes that Donald Trump will kill them both, trying to break the tension. But Andy goes back in and starts groping Ivanka's arm. At this point, Jimmy walks over and gestures to his security. In an incredibly weird moment, Jimmy Kimmel and his security physically drag Andy Dick off of the set, while Ivanka's face is in her hands.

To be completely clear, sexual assault is nothing to make light of. This is an extremely serious offense, and it's important to know that calling this incident awkward does not make it any less serious. This was an awkward interview that went beyond the limits of something to be laughed at. If you have experienced a similar situation, know that reaching out is always an option, and that you should not be ashamed.

