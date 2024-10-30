When a late-night talk show is successful, the host and their show will be remembered for decades. The late-night space is an exclusive club, with mainstays like The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and The Late Show With Stephen Colbert existing as pieces of television history to be handed down to the next worthy heir. However, that same exclusivity makes it extra daunting for new players to enter the space of nighttime talk show hosts.

Over the years, numerous challengers have stepped up to be the next member of late-night royalty, only to last weeks before shutting down production. These short-lived shows were, for the longest, doomed to be footnotes in television history and forgotten–until now. Ranging from a sports star out of their depth in an unfamiliar medium, or an entertainer with the right approach but the wrong timing, these are the late-night talk shows that faded out of the public’s memory.

10 'The Late Show Starring Joan Rivers' (1986-1987)

Hosted by Joan Rivers

When Joan Rivers stepped onto the stage of The Late Show Starring Joan Rivers, the comedian made history as the first woman to host a late-night talk show. Fox wanted to get into the late-night space, and Rivers had demonstrated her skill in the position with her numerous guest-hosting appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson. Rivers’ show would be in direct competition with Carson, a fact that caused a permanent falling out between the two entertainment personalities.

A mixture of A-list guests choosing not to do Rivers’ show due to her unpredictable line of questions, and certain affiliates not carrying the show out of loyalty to Carson, hurt the ratings for the fledgling talk show. Rivers was a natural host, but the low ratings caused a strain between Rivers and Fox executives, leading the comedian to be fired from the show in 1987, seven months after it debuted. While The Late Show Starring Joan Rivers did not enjoy the years it could have, it still opened the door for future women to host shows of their own.

9 'The Wanda Sykes Show' (2009-2010)

Hosted by Wanda Sykes

Wanda Sykes is a multi-talented performer known for her stand-up comedy and acting work, so it was an ideal match for Sykes to get a crack at a late-night talk show. Sykes was no stranger to the talk-show format, winning an Emmy for her writing on HBO’s The Chris Rock Show. When Fox needed a replacement for the canceled Mad TV, they struck a deal with Sykes and The Wanda Sykes Show premiered on November 7, 2009.

Every Saturday night, The Wanda Sykes Show would feature Sykes performing a brief monologue and then, along with her sidekick Keith Robinson, conduct a panel with guests where they would discuss cultural and political issues of the day. Ratings started strong but decreased steadily enough for Fox to seek alternatives for their troubled Saturday nighttime slot. The Wanda Sykes Show wouldn’t make it past one season and was canceled after 21 episodes.

8 'The Jon Stewart Show' (1993-1995)

Hosted by Jon Stewart

Before Jon Stewart became the face of political satire with The Daily Show, the comedian called a different basic cable channel his home. MTV’s The Jon Stewart Show premiered to favorable reviews in 1993, eventually becoming one of the most popular shows on the network. The Jon Stewart Show utilized a 30-minute format that featured monologues, skits, and celebrity interviews.

Stewart’s intelligent and witty presence struck a chord with viewers, and after The Arsenio Hall Show was canceled, The Jon Stewart Show was named its successor. Taking over for The Arsenio Hall Show would require retooling for a broader syndicated audience that required a new set along with a shift from the 30-minute format to a full hour. The Jon Stewart Show ended up being a victim of its own success, where what constituted good ratings for MTV were not as impressive measured against the expectations of national syndication. The year in syndication would be the show’s last, and The Jon Stewart Show was canceled on June 23, 1995.

7 'The Whoopi Goldberg Show' (1992-1993)

Hosted by Whoopi Goldberg

Comedian and entertainer Whoopi Goldberg might be most commonly recognized for her work as host on the daytime talk show The View, but she previously worked in the late-night space when she hosted The Whoopi Goldberg Show. The nightly talk show would showcase Goldberg conducting a relaxed celebrity interview in a 30-minute format. The formalized desk and chairs of most talk shows were nixed in favor of the more intimate setting of large plush chairs for Goldberg and her guests to talk in.

Whereas typical new hosts might struggle with booking A-list guests, Goldberg booked top-tier names such as Robin Williams and Elizabeth Taylor. Goldberg was a natural at carrying a conversation with guests from varied backgrounds and specialties, maintaining a warm environment that felt like a day at the spa being filmed. Although Goldberg put an original spin on a by-then stagnant format, viewers didn’t tune in and ratings remained elusive for The Whoopi Goldberg Show.

6 'Joe Buck Live' (2009)

Hosted by Joe Buck

In the world of sports, Joe Buck is a widely respected sports broadcaster, his voice commonly heard as the play-by-play announcer for multiple baseball and football games. Buck’s broadcasting experience made him an easy choice for HBO when they needed to replace the exiting Bob Costas who was hosting Costas Now on the premium cable channel. From there, Joe Buck Live was born, a talk show that would feature sports stars and celebrities chatting about current topics.

Joe Buck Live got off to a rocky start on its very first episode when a panel featuring Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis, and Artie Lange went off the rails after Lange hijacked the segment by roasting the show and Buck himself. Unlike most late-night talk shows, Buck wasn’t going to adhere to a nightly schedule, with HBO airing a new episode every three months. It’s wild to think a schedule like that made it hard for the show to find an audience, but low ratings ensured that Joe Buck Live would be canceled after three episodes.

5 'The Chevy Chase Show' (1993)

Hosted by Chevy Chase

Fox took a gamble on a Griswold when they offered actor and comedian Chevy Chase the chair for a late-night talk show, The Chevy Chase Show. Ignoring the fact that Dolly Parton was the network’s first choice, the decision to put support behind Chase made sense on paper. Johnny Carson had just retired, so this was a perfect time to grab viewers looking for a new show, and a comedy star would be a reliable bet. Chase was a recognizable, mostly bankable star who still maintained a healthy level of goodwill with audiences.

Unfortunately, The Chevy Chase Show was plagued with issues, including a Chase that looked uncomfortable in a format unsuited to his strengths. Cringe-worthy segments included guest Goldie Hawn singing a song to Chase inches away from his face, and a rubber band race, that saw Chase and guest Dan Aykroyd see who could force a rubber band down their face the fastest without using their hands. The little-watched show ultimately became known primarily because of its failures, but that still didn’t drive viewers to check in for a curiosity watch. The Chevy Chase Show would be canceled less than two months after it aired.

4 'McEnroe' (2004)

Hosted by John McEnroe

Fiery tennis player John McEnroe kept his cool on the unlikely nightly talk show, McEnroe. McEnroe is considered an all-time great tennis player, but he was an unconventional choice to host a nightly talk show on the equally unconventional destination of CNBC. Mondays through Thursdays, host McEnroe would perform comedy bits and conduct celebrity interviews alongside his sidekick, comedian and radio host John Fugelsang.

Despite having an impressive lineup of guests such as Elton John, Will Ferrell, and Adam Sandler, the ratings were considered abysmal even by cable standards. Attempts were made to retool the show by changing McEnroe’s attire to a more professional appearance and reducing Fugelsang’s contributions, but McEnroe continued to struggle in the ratings, getting a 0.0 Neilsen rating twice during its run. The troubled late-night show never found its footing, and CNBC would finally pull the plug in December 2009, five months after it began.

3 'Thicke of the Night' (1983-1984)

Hosted by Alan Thicke

Sitcom dad to many and actual dad to singer Robin Thicke, Alan Thicke was once the host of his very own talk show, Thicke of the Night, airing in first-run syndication. Thicke was unfamiliar to U.S. audiences in 1983, but he had previously hosted a Canadian talk show, so his skill set was sharpened before debuting with Thicke of the Night. Ambitions were to take on Carson with a younger, hipper, style that would appeal to a new generation of viewers, but low ratings and an overly ambitious design for the show would lead Thicke of the Night to cancelation after one season.

Losing to Carson in the ratings was more expected than success, as The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson was an establishment of television that was bullet-proof until the day Carson retired. Thicke fans curious to see his talk show skills in action will have a hard time finding quality clips, but thankfully the theme song can still be heard in all its 80s glory. While late-night might not have worked out for Thicke, he would later find acclaim as Dr. Jason Seaver on the ABC sitcom, Growing Pains.

2 'The Magic Hour' (1998)

Hosted by Earvin "Magic" Johnson

NBA superstar Earvin “Magic” Johnson took his unlimited charisma from the court to the late-night desk when he hosted the short-lived talk show, The Magic Hour. Premiering on June 8, 1998, the first-run syndication talk show would not paint the basketball star in the best light, as Johnson himself described his first week’s performance as, “like a robot,” leaving audiences unsure if they would tune back in for a second chance.

Critics were generally unkind to the show, pointing out that Johnson wasn’t trained in broadcasting, and his presentation and comic timing were woefully underdeveloped for the job of late-night host. The Magic Hour producers attempted to tweak the show by swapping out his sidekick and allotting more time to interviews and less time for comedy-related content, but the writing was already on the wall. The Magic Hour was canceled less than two months after its first episode aired.

1 'The Pat Sajak Show' (1989-90)

Hosted by Pat Sajak

Most people incorrectly assume Pat Sajak is only interested in solving word puzzles, but that’s not the case. Sajak is a father, an aspiring actor, and at one time, the host of a late-night talk show. CBS premiered The Pat Sajak Show on January 9, 1989, with hopes of attracting a piece of Johnny Carson’s audience. The format for The Pat Sajak Show adhered closely to the opening monologue and interview format of NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson.

The Pat Sajak Show’s similar structure to their competition failed to offer a compelling reason to turn the channel away from Carson. As ratings declined, Sajak’s hosting duties were limited to Monday through Thursday, with a rotating guest host steering the show on Fridays. This led to an infamous episode that saw guest host Rush Limbaugh break format by entering the crowd where a volatile argument about abortion rights broke out. By April 1990, CBS decided to cut their losses and canceled The Pat Sajak Show.

