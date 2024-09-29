Once a staple of nightly entertainment, late-night TV now faces an uncertain future, and the signs of its struggle are everywhere. NBC's recent decision to cut The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon from five to four nights a week is just one of them. Late Night with Seth Meyers also saw its own shift with the firing of the 8G Band, which signals the broader challenges across the genre. Now, late-night TV show hosts are also experiencing this change. On an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host remarked, "I don't know if there will be any late-night television shows on network TV in 10 years." This bold comment from Jimmy Kimmel highlights the increasingly uncertain future of late-night TV.

While there are many reasons for this decline, budget challenges are at the forefront. Ad revenue from late-night television has decreased by more than 50% since 2014, making late-night TV shows unsustainable. CBS's decision to end The Late Late Show is also a stark reminder of the financial strain on these programs. But the reasons don't end with money — podcasts and social media also change how audiences consume talk-show-like content. And let's not forget the latest streaming services offering immediacy, which younger audiences crave. Is late-night TV becoming a relic of the past?

Why Is Late-Night TV Struggling To Keep Up?

A decade ago, late-night TV shows touched new heights of fame and popularity, but they're not continuing on the same trajectory anymore. Financial pressures are taking a toll on late-night TV entertainment. Per the previously cited Axios, the ad revenue for these shows had crossed 800 million in 2014; by 2016, it touched an all-time high. After that, the revenue started declining, and by 2022 it dropped to 342 million. The consequences of this financial ordeal are rearing their head in 2024. Recently, NBC dropped Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show to a four-night-per-week schedule. Additionally, CBS terminated The Late Late Show after James Corden’s departure, with the show costing $60-65 million for production and generating less than $45 million annually. The whole late-night TV industry has been battling budget issues for a while now, and with no answer in sight, the industry will continue to suffer.

Streaming services are the second most significant challenge for late-night TV shows. The old days are gone when Johnny Carson was the only one on the TV at 11:30 p.m. Now, people have an abundance of options. Streaming platforms' on-demand access to content fits perfectly with the busy schedules of the audience, making the fixed air-time format of late-night TV shows feel outdated. Additionally, the younger audience is replacing talk-show format content with podcasts that offer deeper and more personalized entertainment forms. Statistics show that people under the age of 49 prefer streaming services. So, it won't be a surprise if a 30-year-old prefers watching their favorite podcast on YouTube instead of the original live broadcast of The Tonight Show. Even the late-night TV show hosts are now accepting this harsh reality. On a recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host said, "There's a lot to watch, and now people can watch anything at any time, they've got all these streaming services." These remarks show how traditional late-night TV is losing its once-captive audience. The once-captive traditional late-night TV audience has shifted with the media landscape, which could render late-night TV a thing of the past.

Viral Instagram and TikTok Moments Are Doing What Late-Night TV Can’t

Attractive viral Instagram and TikTok moments have stolen the spotlight from late-night TV. People no longer find it feasible to sit and watch live broadcasts. Jimmy Kimmel aptly put it like this: "The fact that people are easily able to watch your monologue online the next day, it really cancels out the need to watch it when it's on the air." Viral content across social media is also one of the primary reasons why the younger, desirable age demographic isn't tuning in to live TV like it used to.

Seeing this shift to viral social media content, CBS is entering a new era of late-night TV with After Midnight. This show, hosted by Taylor Tomlinson, steps outside the usual format of monologues and celebrity interviews and focuses on what today's audience truly craves — viral content. The rotating panelists inside the show explore everything online, from memes and viral videos to social media trends. This shift reflects CBS's well-thought strategy to lure back younger audiences no longer interested in the slow pace of late-night talk shows. This attempt to adapt to the digital age can also jumpstart other late-night TV shows struggling to meet the budget quota.

NBC Still Has Faith in Their Late-Night TV Franchises

There's no denying that traditional late-night TV is on its knees and facing a severe decline in popularity. Once the cornerstone of nightly entertainment, these programs struggle to make even their production costs. Jimmy Kimmel captures this candid reflection of the industry's trajectory perfectly. According to the host, there might be one late-night TV show in 10 years, but not a lot of them. This forecast by Kimmel highlights the rising uncertainty surrounding the future of late-night TV talk shows.

Yet, despite these ominous signs, some paradoxical twists point out how these traditional late-night shows aren't going anywhere for a few years. NBC recently renewed its deal with Jimmy Fallon to host The Tonight Show through 2028. Similarly, Seth Meyers has also secured a contract extension to continue hosting Late Night with Seth Meyers until 2028. These renewals reflect that NBC isn't as ready to let go of late-night talk shows as CBS, so the franchises might still yet have a few more tricks up their sleeves to pull audiences back!

What Does the Future Hold for Iconic Late Night Show Hosts?

Image via Ramona Rosales/CBS

As the genre faces a profound shift, the future of some late-night show hosts is highly uncertain. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Jimmy Kimmel remarked that the latest two-year contract for Jimmy Kimmel Live might be his final run. In a recent episode, Kimmel showed his concern about the future of late-night TV entertainment on the Potlickin' podcast by saying, "I will have a hard time when it's over. It worries me," emphasizing the anxiety shared by many in the industry.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Fallon is seen diversifying his portfolio beyond late-night television. He is set to release a holiday album later this year. He also engages in various NBC projects, including game shows like Password and That's My Jam. While Fallon and Seth Meyers may have a few years left under their contracts, the future of late-night television is becoming suspicious for other hosts. The younger audience demands evolution, and those who fail to embrace this digital adaptability might be left behind. Hosts like James Corden exemplify the need for this transformation in a rapidly changing environment.

Bill Carter’s remarks about the golden age of late-night TV being long gone rings true in the face of current struggles. While NBC’s renewed contracts with TV show hosts spark hope, that doesn’t mean it is safe to ignore financial and viewership challenges related to late-night TV. However, CBS’s new show, After Midnight, might become a potential lifeline for late-night entertainment; the modern approach to tackling viral social media content could invigorate the genre.

