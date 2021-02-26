Some very, very good news has come across our desk today: It looks like Late Night with Seth Meyers will be sticking around for a few more years. Seth Meyers has become the go-to late-night host since his time in the Late Night seat began back in 2014. Combining comedy, celebrity interviews, and sharp political commentary into the condensed late-night format, Late Night with Seth Meyers is must-watch television these days, whether it's part of your morning debrief or the last thing you watch as you wind down before bed.

In light of all this success and goodwill, Variety reports that NBC has recently opted to extend Meyers' contract. With this extension, Meyers will now serve as the host of Late Night with Seth Meyers through 2025. This extension also ensures the deal between NBC and Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions — the production company run by Meyers and his executive producer, Mike Shoemaker — will remain intact through the same time period.

In a statement on the extended deal, Katie Hockmeyer, Executive Vice President of late-night programming for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, commented, "Seth is a rare talent who makes America laugh and think every night. His 'Closer Look' segments are classic combinations of comedy with commentary. Seth is a brilliant stand-up comedian, interviewer, and political commentator. His voice matters more now than ever."

Meyers is now one of the most trusted voices in the late-night scene, with his recent, bracing political segments on the Trump administration serving as a necessary balm during uncertain times. While his Late Night predecessors — David Letterman, Conan O'Brien, and Jimmy Fallon — offered up some politics with their more overtly comedic and relaxed approach to late-night, it's Meyers who has helped make a more harmonious marriage of the two. Knowing Meyers will be around through the rest of President Joe Biden's term, as well as the continued fight against the coronavirus (and any other major events which will inevitably crop up), makes the next four years feel much more bearable.

New episodes of Late Night with Seth Meyers air every weeknight at 12:35 a.m. ET/PT. Catch up on Late Night with Seth Meyers on NBC.com, Peacock, Hulu, or the Late Night YouTube channel.

