2024 has been another amazing year for horror. The genre has been scared by a great mix of franchise terrors and haunting original nightmares. The latter was led by Shudder. The horror-centric streaming service has released a few box office hits this year, including Late Night With the Devil. The David Dastmalchian starring found-footage film left its mark on the horror community this past spring. Now, the critically-acclaimed film is getting a scream-worthy box set from Second Sight.

The 4K/Blu-ray combo pack features a hard box slipcase with artwork by Haley Turnbull. Dastmalchian’s weary late night host, Jack Delroy, is being obscured by the devil’s trident with Laura Gordon’s June Rose-Mitchell and Ingrid Torelli’s possessed Lilly reminding him of the host’s tragic past. This release will also come with a 120-page booklet and six art cards. In terms of special features, there’s a devilish handful. This includes a new audio commentary by Alexandra Heller-Nicholas and Josh Nelson, Bringing Their 'A' Game: an interview with Directors' Colin Cairnes and Cameron Cairnes, Mind if I Smoke?: an interview with Actor Ian Bliss, We're Gonna Make a Horror Movie: an interview with Actor Ingrid Torelli and more.

All the special features and the film will be included on both the 4K and Blu-ray discs. This is the third announced physical media release for Late Night With the Devil. This edition joins the American Blu-ray steelbook and Umbrella Entertainment’s Blu-ray Box Set. However, this is the first time the film has been announced for 4K. Late Night With the Devil now joins other modern gems like The Witch, It Follows, and You’re Next in Second Sights horror collection.

What’s ‘Late Night With the Devil’ About?

Close

Late Night With the Devil follows struggling late night host Jack Delroy, whose popularity is quickly dying thanks to Johnny Carson. In a last ditch effort to save his show Night Owls, he staged a grand Halloween special in 1977 full of pseudoscience and parlor tricks. However, his pursuit of video proof of the devil in a seemingly possessed young girl may cement his final broadcast. Framed in the found-footage style, Jack’s dark past comes back to haunt him. When the film released in April, Late Night With the Devil was praised for Dastmalchian’s committed performance and authentic late 70s vibe. Creative kills, blood-soaked madness and the question of how far you are willing to go to achieve success made this throwback horror romp infest our minds long after we left the theater. Because of that, it made over $15 million worldwide and holds a killer 97% certified fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Late Night With the Devil is currently streaming on Shudder. However, this new deadly 4K/Blu-ray box set from Second Sight is up for pre-order now for $44.84 USD. It’ll also be available in a single disc Blu-ray and 4K edition for $20.17 and $28.02 respectively. They’ll be released on October 28, 2024, just in time for Halloween.